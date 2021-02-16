Global Tree to kick-off USA education Expo in post Covid era

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Students who are interested in pursuing their higher education in the United States, have a golden opportunity to learn more about the universities and streams that they are interested in applying for. The Global USA education Expo, hosted by Global Tree is expected to bring together more than fifty universities in the USA under one roof. Delegates from these universities, will be present and will be ready to provide information on their respective universities and answer any queries that the students may have.

Benefits of USA education Expo for students

Students can learn more about the campus of different universities, the different streams offered by the universities and their career prospects. The students can also avail of special opportunities such as waiver of GRE, GMAT, SAT. TOEFL, IELTS by few universities as well as opportunity to get scholarships from the universities themselves. If you are a student who is interested in studying abroad, and have zeroed in on USA as your dream destination, then it is much more beneficial for you to attend the USA education Expo, than conducting research on various universities on the internet. Even for students who have shortlisted a few universities and have started their application process, attending the USA education Expo, from Feb 20th to Feb 27th will be of immense benefit as they will be able to compare their shortlisted universities with other universities across USA. Students will also get a chance to apply for spot assessment and get admission to their choice of universities at the venue itself. It is of no doubt, that this is of high importance to students as can be seen from the list of benefits as seen below

  1. Educational counselling – Delegates available from more than 50 universities to inform and advise
  2. Spot assessment – Provides on the spot shortlisting for universities
  3. Fee waiver- Application fee waived for universities
  4. Scholarships – Scholarships up to USD 20,000 provided for students attending the Expo
  5. Financial counselling – Advice and support from leading banks for student loans and student insurance for traveling abroad

