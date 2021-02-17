TheAdvitya launches new series of Handicrafts Items Online at Special Prices.

Noida, India, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ — TheAdvitya launches a new range of handicraft and home decoration items through its newly launched online portal. TheAdvitya is the leading online store for handicrafts and home decor stores. The company offers a good range of handicrafts custom made and handmade designed to fit your homes’ needs. These exclusive handicraft items are made for lending practical face value to each room.

TheAdvitya is also the leading resource of brass idols, God Statues, Home Decor, Boxes, Diya, Incense Stand, Trays, Wall Hanging, and much more Handmade coasters as a wide range of bottle holders. These artifacts also come with custom made options. There is an exclusive line of spiritual collection available too. These accessories have been designed and refined for the purpose.

Handicrafts have always been of cultural and traditional importance to India, and their detailed and astonishing designs have made them eminent in international markets. TheAdvitya is manufacturing as well as selling these handicrafts in both the Indian and international markets.

The CEO of TheAdvitya stated, “Whether it is traditional or ultra-modern and stylish handicrafts, we ensure quality and design. Our state of the art design technology joined with excellent creativity has brought changes in the world of interior decorations.”

At TheAdvitya, the line of handicrafts is backed by a diversified and well-distinguished team of craftsmen and equally excellent, well-developed infrastructure. The online store places advanced dynamics at their physical location in Noida. Handicrafts city to guarantee high quality and bulk production. All handicraft products are tested on various levels and with the sheer aim to construct a demonstrative effort.

The comprehensive virtual store has many new arrivals to showcase, and each of these presents sophistication and the mélange of arts and crafts. With sincere efforts and established comfort zones, TheAdvitya has become one of the finest manufacturing and resource centers for all types of handicrafts and artifacts.

About TheAdvitya is an online handicraft and home decor store located in Noida and offering a wide range of high-quality products. We have a vast range of handicrafts products that have been designed and developed, keeping the practical needs of life into account. We have also taken the aesthetics part into account here.

TheAdvitya presents the scope of diversity in its products. It is the point of meeting the traditional techniques and their fusion with growing markets. Our uniquely classified handicrafts have paved an entirely new way towards the design and overall development. We understand the importance of time as well as quality. All products are designed to bring out an awe-inspiring and creative presentation.

Be it your food or home decor, machine-processed stuff is no longer cool. Decorate your home with Indian handicrafts and boast the beautiful, exciting, and intricate handicrafts made by our country’s artisans.

You can visit them on www.theadvitya.in