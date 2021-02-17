Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Global Demand, Growth Drivers Analysis & Forecasts Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global single-cell genome sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2025. Single-cell genome sequencing implies analyzing the sequence data with enhanced next-generation sequencing proficiency from a cell. It is a potent instrument that aims to offer intelligence and understanding of genetics by carrying the examination of genomes to the cellular stage.

Key Players:

Fludigim

QIAGEN

Illumina

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad

10X Genomics, Inc.

BD

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

BGI

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as high cost, and analytical challenges in measurement of the single molecule of DNA may hinder the development of the market in the years to come. The Single-cell genome sequencing market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Technology Outlook:

NGS

PCR

qPCR

Microarray

MDA

Disease Area Outlook:

Cancer

Immunology

Prenatal diagnosis

Neurobiology

Microbiology

Application Outlook:

Circulating cells

Cell differentiation/reprogramming

Genomic variation

Subpopulation characterization

Workflow Outlook:

Single-cell isolation

Sample preparation

Genomic analysis

Regional Outlook:

The market may be explored by end users as Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, Clinics, Academic & Research Laboratories, and Others. North America accounted for the major share of the global Single-cell genome sequencing Market Size Analysis in 2016 and will continue to rule the roost in the forecast period.

