Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Global Demand, Growth Drivers Analysis & Forecasts Research Report

The global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global single-cell genome sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2025. Single-cell genome sequencing implies analyzing the sequence data with enhanced next-generation sequencing proficiency from a cell. It is a potent instrument that aims to offer intelligence and understanding of genetics by carrying the examination of genomes to the cellular stage.

Key Players:

  • Fludigim
  • QIAGEN
  • Illumina
  • F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad
  • 10X Genomics, Inc.
  • BD
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies
  • BGI

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as high cost, and analytical challenges in measurement of the single molecule of DNA may hinder the development of the market in the years to come. The Single-cell genome sequencing market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Technology Outlook:

  • NGS
  • PCR
  • qPCR
  • Microarray
  • MDA

Disease Area Outlook:

  • Cancer
  • Immunology
  • Prenatal diagnosis
  • Neurobiology
  • Microbiology

Application Outlook:

  • Circulating cells
  • Cell differentiation/reprogramming
  • Genomic variation
  • Subpopulation characterization

Workflow Outlook:

  • Single-cell isolation
  • Sample preparation
  • Genomic analysis

Regional Outlook:

The market may be explored by end users as Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, Clinics, Academic & Research Laboratories, and Others. North America accounted for the major share of the global Single-cell genome sequencing Market Size Analysis in 2016 and will continue to rule the roost in the forecast period.

