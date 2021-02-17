Osteopontin Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2021-2031

Osteopontin is a heavily phosphorylated whey protein sourced from the bovine milk and can be used in infant formula and baby nutrition diets. Osteopontin was first used by Arla Food Ingredients Company, which is a prominent manufacturer of infant formulas. The wide applications of osteopontin in the baby formula leads to increasing demand for osteopontin from consumers in the near future.

The rise in the infant formula and baby food industry is likely to expand the market for osteopontin. The growing market for baby immune dietary formulas will have a positive impact on the osteopontin market. New developments in the infant nutrition industry has led to an increase in the adoption of the osteopontin due to its benefits, such as strengthening the immune system and boosting baby’s growth.

Osteopontin Market: New Age of Baby Food Formulas

Manufacturers are focused on introducing premium infant formulas, which can be specific to the infant disorders and can fulfill other needs of body nutrients. Rise in the availability of a variety of products, advancement in the formulas used for infants with DHA and other important nutritional traces can be a part of formulation and does not alter its properties. Infant formula manufacturers focus on developing products that have similar properties to breast milk and contain osteopontin as a prominent ingredient. Improvement in overall quality of products and innovation in content are the key focus areas of manufacturers. Consumer buying decision for protein formula influenced by suggestions from physicians, pediatricians and nutritionists.

Since the past few years, the gender gap in labor markets is narrowing and world employment rate has been increasing at a fast pace. As stated by the International Labor Organization (ILO), female labor force participation in the global labor force was over 49.6% in 2015, and it is likely to increase in the coming years. As a result, the option of breastfeeding infants is decreasing and the demand for protein-based formulas with osteopontin is rising.

Osteopontin Market: Market Segmentation

Currently, osteopontin is being manufactured by a prominent ingredient company with food grade purity of minimum 95% and its only application is in the infant formula. Further research and development of osteopontin may envision a new set of applications and end use of the protein.

Based on regions, the osteopontin market is segmented into:

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Osteopontin Market: Futuristic Developments in the Regions

According to the statistics declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), the USA ranks 6th in countries with the highest number of preterm births with 517,400 premature births since 2010. Premature births create abnormalities in infants like hypoallergenic conditions, malabsorption and malmetabolic disorders. Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has developed nutrient specifications for infant formulas, which all manufacturers have to comply with. North America market is expected to grow at a faster pace as consumers spend more on premium baby products.

Favorable regulatory framework and increasing consumer awareness about the importance of nutritional intake for babies is making protein-based formula market in Europe remunerative, thereby aiding in the demand for osteopontin in the near future. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India and China have the highest number of preterm births. Favorable government policies and increasing activities to spread infant health awareness among consumers is leading to a surge in infant formulas containing proteins, which is likely to expand the market for osteopontin in the Asia Pacific region.

Osteopontin Market: Prominent Developer

Osteopontin has recently been introduced by one of the leading manufactures of food ingredients. The manufacturer filed GRAS regulation for osteopontin in 2017 and was cleared for further use. At present Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S are the only manufacturer of osteopontin in the market.

