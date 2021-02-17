Cell Lysis Market: Increasing Government Funding for Research

The report “Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Reagents, Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicator, Homogenizer)), Type of Cell (Microbial, Mammalian), End User (Research Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecasts to 2021” , report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the cell lysis market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Browse 84 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market – Global Forecasts to 2021”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260138321

The global cell lysis/cell fractionation market is expected to reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2021 from USD 2.35 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2016 to 2021. The major factor driving the growth of this market are increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine

The report segments this market based on product, type of cell, end-users, and regions. Among the various product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The consumables market includes reagents and kits, beads, and disposables. Reagents and kits are further classified into enzymes, detergent solutions, and other reagents and kits. Enzymes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The high growth of enzymes segment can be attributed to the increasing investments for cell-based research.

On the basis of type of cell, the cell lysis market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell lysis market in 2016. Rising aging population and increasing need for development of new cell therapies are the key factors propelling the growth of this market.

End-users, included in the cell lysis market are research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell lysis market in 2016. High incidence of diseases and research investments in life sciences is driving the growth of this market.

Based on regions, the global cell lysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in aging population, and increasing government funding in North America.

Get a Sample Pages of report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=260138321

Key players in the cell lysis market include Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.