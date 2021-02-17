Fluff Pulp Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2028 | Suzano Papel e Celulose ,Klabin Recycling company ,International Paper Company

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Fluff Pulp Market: An Overview

Fluff pulp is a type of pulp made from softwood obtained by sulphite or sulphate pulp. It is a chemical pulp mainly parameterized on the basis of bulk and water absorbency. Fluff pulp was developed for the manufacturing of sanitary pads and napkins. The manufacturing of fluff pulp is carried out through a bleached chemical process. For the production of several personal care products, fluff pulp is used as a raw material in the absorbent core due to its high absorbency. Today, over 75% of fluff pulp is used in the production of diapers. Fluff pulp accounts for more about 10% of the total pulp market, globally. This factor is expected to create immense opportunity for the fluff pulp market during the forecast period.

Fluff Pulp Market: Dynamics

Fluff pulp is used in personal care and absorbent hygiene products such as feminine care, baby diapers, air-laid & specialty products, and adult incontinence products. All these products are expected to witness strong growth in the future, and are expected to fuel the global fluff pulp market during the forecast period. There are different fibers available such as NBSK and SBSK fibers, which are similar in length but their cell wall thickness and coarseness is different, which are used to manufacture fluff pulp. Fluff pulp has a high absorption capacity, and has the conduit to move any liquid. This factor is expected to drive the global fluff pulp market over the next decade.

The market for fluff pulp is expected to witness strong growth. This can be recognized by the fact that, some years ago, International Paper, a global manufacturer of pulp-based products, had a business segmented as 75 percent based on the paper pulp market and 25 percent based on the fluff pulp market in North America. But the company’s portfolio has reversed to 75 percent based on the fluff pulp market and only 25 percent based on the paper pulp today. This drastic change shows the potential of the fluff pulp market during the coming years. The growing demand for baby diapers and feminine hygiene products in several countries is expected to drive the growth of the fluff pulp market during the forecast period. There are various factors considered before choosing fluff pulp, such as high compressibility, softer products, high absorption, and others. Meeting these requirements of customers is a big challenge before fluff pulp manufacturers. Also, the availability of alternatives such as hardwood fluff pulp and superabsorbent polymers is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Fluff Pulp Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the U.S. is expected to enjoy leadership positions in the fluff pulp market, primarily due to awareness regarding the importance of feminine hygiene products, diapers, and air-laid products in these regions. Also, the availability of major pulp and paper manufacturers in the North American region drives growth in this region. Similar trends are followed by Europe and is expected to witness average growth. In regions such as Latin America and CIS & Russia, the demand for fluff pulp is comparatively on the higher side. MEA and APAC are expected to witness high growth due to the growing penetration of fluff pulp products in countries such as China and India.

Fluff Pulp Market: Segmentation

The global fluff pulp market has been segmented on the basis of material used and end use.

On the basis of raw material used, the global fluff pulp market has been segmented as:

SBSK (Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft)

NBSK (Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft)

On the basis of end use, the global fluff pulp market has been segmented as:

Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence

Feminine Hygiene

Air-laid Products

Others

Fluff Pulp Market: Key Players

Some of the global players operating in fluff pulp market are-

Suzano Papel e Celulose

Klabin Recycling company

International Paper Company

Domtar Commercial company

Stora Enso Oyj

Georgia Pacific

UPM Raumacell

Weyerhaeuser Company

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

