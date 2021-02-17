Global Aviation Headsets Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2028

Aviation headsets are worn by the crew in the cockpit, especially the pilot and the co – pilot, to communicate with the cabin crew, air traffic control and among themselves. Aviation headsets are of utmost importance from a safety point of view. The general aircrafts make much louder noise than the commercial/passenger aircrafts. While the aviation headsets not only facilitate in minimizing the noise, it also assists the pilots in communicating and receiving instructions from the air traffic control. The air traffic control assists the pilots throughout the flight in navigating and communicating instructions regarding landing and take-off over a radio frequency with the help of aviation headsets. The aviation headsets are very different from the regular use headsets.

There are different types of aviation headsets used for various purposes. While the manufacturers are noted to Aviation Headsets Market the aviation headsets mainly to aviation schools, commercial airlines and defense services, the aviation headsets for general aviation and recreational activities are also available.

Aviation Headsets Market: Dynamics

The global commercial aircraft fleet is estimated over 25,000 – 28,000 globally, growing at a healthy CAGR. The rising interest in recreational activities such as sky diving is paving way for new players to establish business while the existing players expanding their business by setting up new base and buying new aircrafts. The increased aircraft fleet demands pilots and hence increasing the demand for aviation headsets. Moreover, the procurement and development of technologically advanced aircrafts in the defense services is also anticipated to potentially increase the demand for aviation headsets. It can be said that the aviation headsets market is highly dependent on the aviation industry and possess a significant growth potential in the near future.

The governments have highly been focused on enhancing the air transportation infrastructure by providing subsidiaries and building newer airports for enhanced connectivity. This compels the airline operators to increase their fleet and in turn will have an indirect on the aviation headsets market. Hence, the demand for aviation headsets is expected to be driven throughout the forecast period. However, with automation coming into picture, the airline operators are putting considerable reliance on features such as auto – pilot. This may act as a restraining factor for the aviation headsets market due to reduced recruitment of pilots and, thereby, lowering the demand for aviation headsets.

For the well-established players in the aviation headsets market such as Bose Corporation and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the brand reputation may act as a selling point while the small-to-medium scale manufacturers maintain their presence by product differentiation.

Aviation Headsets Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, APAC aviation headsets market is strong due to the presence of emerging economies and high density of first-time flyers. Europe aviation headsets market is mature while growing at a promising rate. The North America aviation headsets market follows Europe in terms of value-volume. Latin America aviation headsets market and MEA aviation headsets market are also anticipated to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global aviation headsets market identified across the value chain include David Clark Company, Lightspeed Aviation, Inc., Bose Corporation, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Faro Aviation, LLC., Aviation Supplies & Academics, Inc., Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, The 3M Company, Aloft Technologies, Plantronics, Inc., Pilot Communications USA, MicroAvionics, Phonak Communications AG, CRAZEDpilot

