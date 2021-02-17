Global Actigraphy Sensors Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2018-2028 // actigraphy sensors market are Philips Respironics, Aetna, Activinsights,

Actigraphy sensors are the devices used to evaluate physical movements of an individual with sleep disorders. Actigraphy sensors collect information by monitoring body movements during sleep. Actigraphy sensors is the small portable device that collects resulting information by tracking physical motion. Actigraphy sensor is a device which is commonly worn on the wrist, ankle, or neck of the body. The device has been developed based on the assumption that when an individual sleeps, his/her body activity reduces and that activity can be used as an indicator for identifying sleep disorders. Many research studies have been going on to identify the reason for sleep disorders by evaluating the idle activity cycles of a patient.

Actigraphy sensors provides more accurate data than self-reported sleep durations. Actigraphy sensors are becoming very popular among patients with sleep disorders. Manufacturers introducing novel actigraphy sensors in the market such as actigraphy watch which has accelerometer sensor that tracks real-life activities done at home. Data collected with actigraphy watch recognize wake-sleep cycles of patients which can be seen in the computer one or two week later after analysis. The data collected can help the doctor to treat the patients and detect the actual reason for the disorders. This advantage of actigraphy sensors can attribute to the growth of the global actigraphy sensors market.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information and U.S. National Library of Medicine, in general population, diagnosis of insomnia is only about 6%-15%. Approximately 2-4% of the population suffers from the sleep apnea syndrome. The restless legs syndrome is seen in approximately 6% of the population, with a high prevalence in geriatric population. Narcolepsy has a prevalence of 0.04% and nocturnal terrors, a prevalence of 2.2%-5%. However, most sleep disorders remain unidentified. Less than 20% of individuals are properly diagnosed and treated for sleep disorders. Extensive studies are carried out on sleep paralysis which affects approximately 6% of the general population. Among all these, parasomnias are studied less, as its prevalence remains unknown. The International Classification of Sleep Disorders listed more than 80 different types of sleep disorder diagnoses. The growing prevalence of sleep disorders are the key factors for new innovations and development of the actigraphy sensors market. However, less awareness about different types of sleep disorders and negligence of symptoms can affect the growth of the actigraphy sensors market.

Actigraphy Sensors Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of sleep disorders is the major driving factor in the growth of the actigraphy sensors market over the forecast period. The prevalence of sleep disorders was significantly higher in different shift working population which mostly remain undiagnosed. Innovations and adaptation of new technology are the other important factors contributing to the growth of the global actigraphy sensors market. However, limited awareness about different types of sleep disorders, poor lifestyle, and negligence of early symptoms is restraining the revenue growth in the global actigraphy sensors market.

Actigraphy Sensors Market: Overview

The global market for actigraphy sensors is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of sleeping disorders is observed in working population with unusual timings. Innovations and adaptation of new technology are the other important factors contributing to the growth of the global actigraphy sensors market.

Actigraphy Sensors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the actigraphy sensors market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America’s actigraphy sensors market is expected to dominate the global market followed by Europe, due to significant improvement in health awareness, assessment, and expenditure along with rapidly growing economy. However, the Asia Pacific actigraphy sensors market is also estimated to grow at a high rate over the forecast period due to expansion of healthcare structure and increase in number of patient population.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

