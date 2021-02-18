Obesity Treatment Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Obesity Treatment Market is anticipated to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2024. Obesity is a disorder wherein extra body fat gets accumulated to such amount that it may have adverse effects on health. The factors that propel the growth of the obesity treatment market include increasing occurrence of obesity and type 2 diabetes, growing consciousness, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing market such as China, and India, technological advancement.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of consciousness towards availability of medication, and high cost of medicine. Obesity Treatment industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Obesity Treatment industry may be explored by drugs type, application, and geography. The market may be explored by drugs type as Satiety, Appetite Suppressants, Malabsorption, and Combination Drugs. The “combination drugs” segment led the Obesity Treatment Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to increasing occurrence of obesity and the synergistic result of combination therapy in weight management.

Global Obesity Treatment Market Drugs Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Combination Drugs

Appetite Suppressants

Malabsorption

Satiety

Global Obesity Treatment Market Surgery & Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Adjusting Gastric Banding

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Biliopancreatic Diversion With Duodenal Switch

Endoscopic Procedures

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Obesity Treatment industry comprise Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., VIVUS, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Allergan Plc, Medtronic, Cousin Biotech, Ethicon (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), USGI Medical, Inc., and Enter Medics, Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

North America accounted for the major share of the Obesity Treatment Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes robust government funding and support, technical developments in this region, increase in childhood obesity rates, rising in obese populace, changing lifestyle, surge in membership for health clubs, and heavy R&D funds deployed to change rational and effective obesity treatment procedures. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific region.

