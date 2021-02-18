Stone Paper Market Growth Factors, Trends and Forecast Report to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Stone Paper Market is set to witness a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period. A stone paper is a viable element used as potential alternative against paper and polypropylene film. Considering the drastic effect on environment, manufacturers are now emphasizing on “No-wood pulp” and “Zero Pollution” resolutions. Stone paper is photo degradable and can be reused as a plastic.

The stone paper market is highly driven by surge in investments for R&D coupled with positive initiative for deforestation under government support and rise in use of stone paper as an alternative to regular paper. Rise in use of novel techniques for product manufacture and packaging have triggered the demand for stone paper. In addition, development of viable sources for product manufacturing resulting out of regulations for deforestation is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

Access Stone Paper Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/stone-paper-market

However, challenges such as rise in demand for high-density polyethylene from several industries is likely to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Application segment for stone paper market includes labelling paper, paper packaging and self-adhesive paper. Paper packaging and self-adhesive paper account for a significant market share due to rise in demand.

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

Paper packaging

Labeling paper

Self-adhesive paper

Others

The key players in the stone paper industry include Stone Paper Company Ltd, Soluz Stone Paper S.A., Kapstone Paper, Taiwan Lung Meng Technology, Parax Paper Packaging Corporation, Stone Paper Company Ltd., and Gaiakraft.

Request a Sample Copy of Stone Paper Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/obesity-treatment-market/request-sample

Geographical segmentation for stone paper market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Europe is a lucrative market for stone paper, accounting for a higher market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period due to low costs of production, significant number of manufacturers, and high demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Increase in middle class population and rise in disposable income have enabled a high demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com