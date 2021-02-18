Europe is Projected to Account for the Largest Market Share in Gelatin Market by 2023

The Gelatin Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for functional and convenience food & beverage products and rising preferences for clean-label products are projected to drive the market for gelatin.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the gelatin market. The dominance in this region is attributed to the high demand for nutritional and functional food & beverage products along with the growing pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the abundant availability of raw materials as well as the presence of key gelatin manufacturing contributes to the growth of the market in the region.

The presence of a large number of food & beverage companies presents the European gelatin market with a prominent consumer base. The ample availability of raw materials and high dependence of the European population on these sources pose as drivers for the growth of the gelatin market in the region. The growing demand for convenience and functional foods in Europe due to fast-paced lifestyles and health-conscious consumers, along with the growing pharmaceutical industry presents growth opportunities for the gelatin market.

Major vendors in the gelatin market include Gelita (Germany), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Darling Ingredients (US), Weishardt (France), Trobas Gelatine (Netherlands), India Gelatine & Chemicals (India), Lapi Gelatine (Italy), Junca Gelatines (Spain), Sterling Biotech Group (India), Italgelatine (Italy), and Gelnex (Brazil).

