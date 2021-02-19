Feminine Wipes Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile

Felton, California , USA, Feb 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global feminine wipes market size is anticipated to account for USD 2.07 billion by 2027. The market is projected to register 5.8% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing awareness about genital hygiene among women is driving the product demand. In addition, at micro-level, growing instances of early puberty are further attributing to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 has positively affected the demand for feminine wipes as a large number of consumers started stockpiling the product amid fear of potential shortage. Therefore, panic buying has positively affected the demand for the product. However, with reopening of hypermarkets and supermarkets, the market is anticipated to witness moderate demand. Online sales are anticipated to increases over the forecast duration owing to benefits such as easy availability of a wide variety of products and the growing influence of social media.

However, the growing number of alternative products such as moisturizers, creams and washes is anticipated to restrain the market growth to some extent. Key players are focusing on introducing products made up of sustainable materials to strengthen their market reach. Introduction of new products is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

In 2019, Asia Pacific occupied the largest share in the feminine wipes market. Countries such as China and India are the major consumers for feminine wipes. Increasing awareness programs by government agencies are driving the product demand. India, in particular, is projected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the industry players owing to growing focus by the government to promote hygiene practices and rising disposable income of women.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By distribution channel, hypermarkets & supermarkets led the market in 2019 occupying over 37.0% share in the market.

In 2019, Asia Pacific was the leading market with over 34.0% share in the overall revenue.

Market players are emphasizing on the product innovation to expand their reach.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The feminine wipes market has been positively affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic has led to increase in the focus on personal hygiene. Amid fear of shortage and weak supply chain, consumers started stockpiling the feminine wipes, which led to a rapid rise in the demand. Amid the closure of hypermarkets and supermarkets, online channels witnessed an increase in sales during the pandemic. However, with relaxation in lockdown norms and reopening of offline stores, consumers are anticipated to refrain from stockpiling. Therefore, post-pandemic, the demand for feminine wipes are estimated to witness slow growth.

Global Feminine Wipes Market: Key Players

ALBAAD, Procter & Gamble¸ Corman SpA., Kimberly-Clark, Edgewell Personal Care, Laclede, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson

