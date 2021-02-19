Pen Needles Market worth $1.8 billion – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Major Growth Boosting Factors: The Growth in the pen needles market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the favorable reimbursement scenario in selected countries. The growing preference for biosimilar drugs is another factor providing a wide range of growth opportunities for key players in this market.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Pen Needles Market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period

Recent Developments:

# In 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) launched its BD Ultra-Fine micro pen needle 6mm x 32G in the market.

# In 2016, Ypsomed (Switzerland) entered into an agreement with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical (China) with an aim to distribute its mylife Clickfine pen needles in China.

# In 2015, Ypsomed (Switzerland) launched mylife Clickfine DiamondTip pen needles.

On the basis of type;

Segmented into standard and safety pen needles. In 2018, the standard pen needles segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pen needles market. Growth in this market is attributed to the low cost of standard pen needles. The low cost of standard pen needles has also led to their widespread adoption in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil where the presence of safety pen needles is very low to almost negligible. On the other hand, as standard needles are not equipped with safety shields, the risk of accidental needlestick injuries with the use of these needles is high.

On the basis of therapy;

Categorized into insulin therapy, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapy, growth hormone therapy, and other therapies. The insulin therapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high and growing diabetic population globally. Since pen needles need to be replaced after every injection, the rising use of insulin pens is a major factor driving the demand for pen needles. Additionally, favorable reimbursement scenario for pen needles in several North American, European, and Asian countries is the other major factor driving the demand for pen needles.

Geographical Scenario: North America is expected to dominate the pen needles market in 2018. The large share of the North American needles market can primarily be attributed growing diabetes prevalence and favorable reimbursement scenario for pen needles, federal initiatives to create awareness about injection techniques, increasing market penetration by leading players, and the development of improved pen needle technologies.

Global Leaders: The key players in the pen needles market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and Owen Mumford (UK).

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) is a leading company in the field of drugs delivery systems. The company is a pioneer in the field of pen needles. The company offers a wide range of products including both standard and safety pen needles, such as BD Ultra-Fine Nano, BD PentaPoint products, and BD AutoShield Duo Pen Needles. BD also collaborates with universities, medical centers, and other entities to conduct R&D programs to support its efforts in specialized fields. In order to maintain its position, the company has adopted growth strategies, such as geographical expansions and product launches. The company opened its Advanced Diabetes Care facility in Andover, Massachusetts, US, in 2015.