Amorphous Polyolefin Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Applications and Properties of Amorphous Polyolefin Hot Melts

Amorphous polyolefin are one of the most popular hot melt adhesives. Amorphous polyolefin bond well to nonpolar substrates like polyethylene and polypropylene but are usually not recommended for polar surfaces. They also have good barrier properties, i.e. low moisture and water vapor permeability, and excellent chemical resistance against polar solvents and solutions including acids, bases, esters, and alcohols but only moderate heat resistance and poor chemical resistance against nonpolar solvents like alkanes, ethers, and oils. Amorphous Polyolefin can be formulated with a range of melt viscosities, hardness, softening points, surface tackiness, and open times.

When compared with Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) and polyamide hot melt adhesives, amorphous polyolefin have extended open times for positioning of parts. They also have lower melt viscosity, and slower set times than comparable EVAs. Sometimes amorphous polyolefin can be used without any additives, but often it is compounded with tackifiers, waxes, and plasticizers (mineral oil, poly-butene oil). They are compatible with many nonpolar solvents, and hot mold additives. All amorphous polyolefin have low energies of cohesion and low entanglement weights.

The polymer chains are rather flexible which provides good inter-diffusion and entanglement across the interface between the amorphous polyolefin and the low surface energy substrates. Cohesive failure with high peel energies is therefore the typical failure mode of amorphous polyolefin.

Amorphous Polyolefin Market: Introduction

Amorphous Polyolefin are saturated, low molecular weight, propylene-based olefin polymers. Amorphous polyolefin are inherently tacky, soft and flexible, having broad compatibility with numerous polymers, elastomers and tackifying resins. Amorphous polyolefin are commonly used for adhesive applications (especially for the formulation of hot melt adhesives) and mostly suitable for nonpolar substrates, such as polyethylene and polypropylene. However, they are usually not recommended for polar surfaces.

They have several beneficial characteristic properties, such as resistance to corrosion and moisture, chemical inertness and resistance to UV rays. Owing to their aforementioned characteristic properties, amorphous polyolefin are also used in the manufacturing of protective coatings. The most common end use application of amorphous polyolefin is the automotive industry, where they are used as adhesives and protective coatings.

Another prominent application of amorphous polyolefin is the packaging industry. Amorphous polyolefin are also used as a bitumen modifier as they improve UV stability, offer resistance to high temperatures, induce viscosity control and low temperature flexibility.

Amorphous Polyolefin Market: Market Dynamics

The Amorphous polyolefin segment is expected to witness significant growth in near future owing to its increasing number of applications in various end-use industries. The growth of the automotive industry is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the growth of the amorphous polyolefin market. Further, increasing investment in construction and infrastructural development across developed as well as developing countries is expected to be another factor paving way for the growth in demand for amorphous polyolefin for various applications, such as bitumen modifier, etc. Growing prominence of the packaging industry across the globe is expected to contribute tow the growth in demand in the amorphous polyolefin market during the forecast period.

Volatility in feedstock prices and fluctuations in supply of raw materials are the two factors that may act as prominent restraints in the amorphous polyolefin market. Amorphous polyolefin manufacturers most often prefer to enter into long -term contracts with the raw material suppliers to overcome the problem associated with the feedstock. Further, blending of amorphous polyolefin with tackifiers, resins and wax will provide lucrative growth opportunities in the amorphous polyolefin market as these improve the hot melt properties and process abilities of amorphous polyolefin.

Amorphous Polyolefin Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global amorphous polyolefin market can be categorized as:

Adhesives and sealants

Bitumen modification

Paints & coatings

Polymer modification

Resins & Plastics

On the basis of product type, the global amorphous polyolefin market can be categorized as:

Homopolymers

Copolymers

On the basis of end-use industry, the global amorphous polyolefin market can be categorized as:

Paper & packaging

Personal hygiene

Construction

Product assembly

Others (Including textiles, etc.)

Amorphous Polyolefin Market: Regional Outlook

The global amorphous polyolefin market, by region, is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific (SEAPAC), China, Japan and MEA. North America dominated the global amorphous polyolefin market and will be followed by China and South East Asia & Pacific. China holds a significant share in the global amorphous polyolefin market and is expected to witness significant growth in demand for amorphous polyolefin in the coming years, owing to the growth in the manufacturing sector.

South East Asia & Pacific regions are projected to be the fastest growing markets for amorphous polyolefin in near future. The growth of amorphous polyolefin in the region can be attributed to favorable government initiatives, such as Make in India initiative launched by Indian government to promote domestic production, to promote the growth of the manufacturing sector. Western Europe and Eastern Europe amorphous polyolefin markets are expected to expand with average growth during the forecast period as these are relatively mature markets. Among niche market regions (Latin America and MEA), Latin America is expected to have positive outlook for the market in near future owing to recovery in economic conditions and increasing foregoing direct investment in the manufacturing sector in Mexico and Brazil.

Amorphous Polyolefin Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global amorphous polyolefin market are:

Eastman Chemical Company

REXtac LLC

Evonik Industries

Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals Co., Ltd

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

TOPAS Advanced Polymers and Polyplastics

Univar group

