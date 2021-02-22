Propionic acid Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2021 – 2031

The market for Propionic acid is anticipated to increase globally seeing its potential application in food, feed, and health industries because of its wide range of applications. Propionic acid is a carboxylic acid which occurs naturally. It is colorless oily liquid with pungent, rancid odor. Propionic acid is also known by the name ethyl formic acid, carboxyethane, ethane carboxylic acid, carboxylic acid, etc. The reaction of carbon monoxide and ethylene produces propionic acid. The widespread consumption of canned food products has led to increased demand for food preservatives driving the Propionic acid market. Propionic acid hinder the growth of fungus and bacteria and hence is used as a preservative for animal feed and in food for human consumption.

Propionic acid is used as a food additive, food preservative and flavoring agent in food products like baked goods and cheese. One of the essential factors proving to be the critical driver in the Propionic acid market is the fact that Propionic acid is used as a half in the production of other chemicals. It is used as an antiketogenic, glycogenic and antifungal agent. The increase of cosmetic and personal care product has also led to the growing demand for propionic acid which is used to control the PH level of these products.

Reasons for covering propionic acid as title:

With the rapid increase in urbanization, the consumption of canned food is increasing which is resulting in the expansion of food preservative market which is supplementing the growth of Propionic acid. The propionic acid having antimicrobial and antifungal property and having a significant element of vitamin E is used as feed preservative. Increasing concern for improving animal nutrition is anticipated to grow the market of Propionic acid. One of the critical drivers for the propionic acid market is the fact that Propionic acid is also used as an intermediate in the production of other chemicals. One such chemical is cellulose acetate propionate (CAP). Cellulose acetate propionate (CAP) is a vital thermoplastic cellulose ester. Growing demand for CAP has resulted in the increased market for Propionic acid. Increasing use of cosmetic and personal care product will expand the market for Propionic acid as it is used to control the PH level in them.

Propionic acid: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end user, the Propionic acid market has been segmented as –

Chemical

Agriculture

Healthcare

Personal care

Food and Beverages

On the basis of application, the Propionic acid market has been segmented as –

Food preservation and food additive

Production of Cellulose acetate propionate

Chemical intermediate for herbicides, pharmaceuticals, dyes, textile and rubber products, plastics, plasticizers etc.

On the basis of grade, the Propionic acid market has been segmented as –

Biotech/Analytical(high purity)

Technical(low purity)

On the basis of region, the global Propionic acid market has been segmented as:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa



Propionic acid Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Propionic acid market are BASF-SE, The Dow chemical company, Mitsubishi chemical holding, Eastman Chemical Company, The Perstorp Group, Hawkins, Inc., and Macco Organiques Inc, Linde AG.

