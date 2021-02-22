Electric Rice Cooker Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electric Rice Cooker Market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising demand for electronic appliance for cooking in order to reduce power and energy consumption.

Moreover, increasing number of nuclear families coupled with rising working population has paved the way for market growth for such products. For example, Xiaomi launched Wi-Fi operated Induction cooker in 2016 which could help in cooking rice with more than 2000 methods.

The household application segment held the highest share across the global market in 2018 owing to rising inclination for energy-efficient and convenient cooking electronic appliances. The commercial segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to increasing number of restaurants and hotels across the globe. In addition, stringent rules being implemented by statutory governing bodies for usage of gas connections have paved way for the market growth for such products.

The standard electric cooker product segment held the largest share exceeding 60% across the global market due to salient features like ease of handling and low operational and maintenance cost. The multifunctional electric cookers segment is expected to register significant growth with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025 owing to its multifunctional usage for processes like baking, boiling, steaming and baking and its technologically advanced features.

The key players in the market of electric rice cooker are Toshiba Corporation; Panasonic; Cusinart; Philips; Bajaj Electricals; and Tiger Corporation. They are engaged in product development and innovation to boost the sales of their products. These cookers find several applications on occasions like picnic, travel, regular cooking, and office.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The offline segment of distribution channel held the highest share of 70% across the global market.

Asia Pacific held the highest share of around 60% in 2018 across the global electric rice cooker market.

The online distribution channel is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecasted period.

Electric Rice Cooker Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

France

Belgium

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

