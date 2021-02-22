Polyolefin Compound Market 2018: Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Polyolefin compound is a type of synthetic resin, prepared from the polymerization of olefins. Olefins are basically hydrocarbons, they contain hydrogen and carbon and the molecules of hydrocarbon contain a pair of carbon atoms, these carbon atoms are linked together by a double bond. Polyolefin compounds are basically derived from the natural gas, low molecular constituents of petroleum, and the most prominent members of polyolefin compounds are propylene and ethylene. These two compounds, i.e., propylene and ethylene, are basically lower olefins. The lower olefins of polyolefin compounds contain only one pair of carbon atom and the higher olefins of polyolefin compounds contain two and more pair of carbon atoms per molecule including the methylpentene and butene (butylene).All polyolefin compounds are employed into manufacturing of polymers of which the most important and beneficial olefin compounds are polypropylene and polyethylene. Polyolefin compounds are mostly used in the electronic components to protect the connection and in the various packaging and food applications. Polyolefin compounds are used as the main ingredient for the purpose of fabrications of self-skinned footwear and in manufacturing products such as crocsshoes, arm rests, seat cushions, and spa pillow, among others. Polyolefin compounds are waxy texture in nature and these compounds expand upon heating. Polyolefin compounds are odorless and nonporous when heated and cooled. Polyolefin compounds are the most preferred products for the metallic and non-metallic products due to the lightweight, durability, physical resistance and chemical attack nature. Polyolefin compounds are widely used in the industrial products, consumer goods, structural plastics, and food and packaging products.

Polyolefin Compound Market: Dynamics

The global polyolefin compound market is projected to have significant growth from 2018 – 2028 due to the increased demand for polyolefin compound from various industries such as electronics, automotive, packaging, plastic, building and construction materials. The end-use industries, especially the electronics, automotive and packaging, in which the demand for polyolefin compound is high, are expected to grow in the coming years. The demand for polyolefin compounds is projected to increase in the packaging industry due to the increasing demand for ecofriendly packaging of different consumer products. Due to the lightweight and high performance properties, the demand for polyolefin compound in the electronics and automotive industry is also estimated grow in the coming years. The demand for raw polyolefin compounds in building and construction industry is expected to increase over the forecast period. The demand of polyolefin compounds in the U.S., Germany, China, India, and Japan is rising because these countries consume significant amount of polyolefin compound due to the growing end industries such as automotive, packaging, electronics, construction and infrastructure development activities.

Polyolefin Compound Market: Segmentation

Based on the type, the global polyolefin compound market is segmented into:

PE (polyethylene)

PP (polypropylene)

FPO (Flexible polyolefin)

Others

Based on the Application, the global polyolefin compound market is segmented into:

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Film & Sheet

Fibers & Raffia

Extrusion Coating

Compounding and Wire & Cable

Others

Based on the end users, the global polyolefin compound market is segmented into:

Automotive

Electronics

Packaging

Plastic

Construction materials

North America is expected to the dominant regional market for polyolefin compound as the demand for polyolefin compound in North America is expected to increase due to the infrastructure development in the coming years. Europe is expected to be the prominent revenue-generating region in the global polyolefin compound market. With the growing number of end-use industries and infrastructure development in India, China and other parts of Asia Pacific, the polyolefin compound market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa is expected to have moderate growth in the global polyolefin compound market.

