A New Fact.MR Study Analysis Growth of Aviation Fluid Market in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

Aviation fluid is a special type of fuel used in power aircrafts. Aviation fluids are generally higher-quality fuels as compared to fuels that are used in less-critical applications. Aviation fluids are also used for road transport and heating, as well as other applications to reduce the high risk of explosion caused by high temperature. Owing to the high fuel efficiency and lower cost of aviation fluid, most of the military aircrafts and commercial airlines use aviation fluid.

Aviation fluids are mostly used as a fuel in aircrafts. Aviation fluid is the most appropriate fuel for aircrafts. Aircrafts consume a large amount of fuel to be able to reach their destinations as well as because of their heavy weight. During take-off and landing, the power of the aircraft is at its peak, due to which it consumes a higher amount of fuel. In a commercial aircraft, electric batteries are mainly used for energy storage. Aviation fluids are of two types, namely jet fuel and avgas. Jet fuel is a straw-coloured fuel. Naphtha kerosene or unleaded kerosene are two types of jet fuels. Jet fuel is similar to diesel and can be used in either turbine engines or in compression ignition engines. Avgas fuels are mostly used in aircrafts. Avgas fuels are also used in cars as well as several military vehicles. They are environmentally friendly, safe and their performance is predictable.

Aviation Fluid Market: Market Dynamics-

The global aviation fluid market size is projected to grow from 2018 to 2028 due to an increase in the demand for aviation fluid in various industries such as transport, energy, automotive and aviation. In the end-use industries, especially transport, automotive and aviation, the demand for aviation fluid is expected to increase in the coming years. This can be attributed to an increase in the standard of living of the people. Due to the environmental friendliness, safety and predictability of performance, the demand for aviation fluid in transport and automotive industries is also increasing in the coming years. The demand for aviation fluid in the U.S., Germany, China, India and Japan is rising because these countries consume a significant amount of aviation fluid, which can be attributed to growth in various end-use industries such as transport, automotive, aviation & construction and infrastructure development activities. The demand for aviation fluid in the North America and Asia Pacific regions is expected to increase globally due to the growing industry, infrastructure development as well as the innovation of new technologies in the coming years.

Based on the fuel type, the global aviation fluid market is segmented into:

Conventional Aviation Fluid

Emerging Aviation Fluid

Based on the product type, the global aviation fluid market is segmented into:

ATF

Aviation Biofuel

Based on the application, the aviation fluid market can be segmented into:

Military

Commercial

UAV

Based on the components, the aviation fluid market can be segmented into:

Fuel Filters

Fuel Gauges

Piping

Inerting Systems

Fuel Valves

Fuel Control Monitoring Systems

Based on the engine type, the aviation fluid market can be segmented into:

Helicopter Engine

UAV Engine

Turboprop Engine

Jet Engine

The North America region generated the largest revenue in the aviation fluid market in 2017. Europe is expected to be a prominent revenue-generating region by 2028. Due to growth in economies, increase in the standard of living and infrastructure development in China, India and other part of Asia Pacific, the aviation fluid market in these regions is expected to grow during the forecast period. Other regions, such as Africa and the Middle East, are growing markets for aviation fluid.

Aviation Fluid Market: Key Participants-

Some of the major key players in the Aviation Fluid market are:

Gazprom

Chevron

Royal Dutch Shell

HPCL

Air BP

Exxon Mobil

LanzaTech

Neste Oil

Primus Green Energy

SkyNRG

Solazyme

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

