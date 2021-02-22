Worldwide Locomotive Parking Brake Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Demand and Forecast till 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Locomotive parking brakes hold the locomotive as well as any connected load in place. Locomotive parking brakes must perform their function at the maximum gradient and load encountered. A locomotive parking brake employs both manual and automatic modes. Further, locomotive parking brakes consist of various components, such as motors, brake shoes, linkages, fluids, electronic control systems, etc. In terms of market analysis, the outlook for locomotive parking brake market directly depends on the growth in the global locomotives market.

Investments in rail infrastructure will proliferate the demand for new locomotives, including diesel-electric powered locomotives. Most countries greatly rely on their rail infrastructure for the transport of goods and passengers. This, in turn, will give a great boost to the locomotive automotive parking brake market. Additionally, rail component manufacturers developing locomotive parking brakes are among the key players likely to profit from prospective sales of freight cars and the other numerous proposed contracts, such as metros, regional trains and high-speed trains. Manufacturing of locomotives and rail transport will play a crucial role in governing the global locomotive parking brake market. For the next few years, experts anticipate continued stable growth in the global locomotive parking brake market against the backdrop of continued growth in the rail market. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global and regional locomotive parking brake market.

Global Locomotive Parking Brake Market: Market Dynamics

In developing regions, robust growth in the locomotive parking brake market is being supported by the rapid industrial developments and significant improvements in transport infrastructure. Analysts predict that urban transport will demonstrate highest growth rate in the locomotive parking brake market in the coming years. Development of existing and introduction of new technology platforms will reinforce the global outlook for the locomotive parking brake market by creating more demand for locomotive parking brakes in diesel and electric locomotives across the world. Additionally, urbanization, focus on safety and awareness about environmental issues are some of the factors that will also give a boost to the global locomotive parking brake market.

Ongoing efforts to achieve the targets set at the UN climate conference will further enhance the role of rail in the foreseeable future. New-fangled technologies, SUCH As driverless trains bring extra safety, reliability and capacity, they are making rail travel even more attractive and competitive. These aforementioned factors affirm a positive outlook for the locomotive parking brake market.

Global Locomotive Parking Brake Market: Market Segmentation

The global locomotive parking brake market can be segmented on the basis of operating mode, locomotive type, and region.

On the basis of operating mode, the global locomotive parking brake market can be segmented as:

Manually Operated

Automatic Operated

On the basis of locomotive type, the global locomotive parking brake market can be segmented as:

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

Diesel-Electric Locomotive

On the basis of sales channel, the global locomotive parking brake market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket System Components Brake Shoes Motors Linkages Others (ECS etc.)



Developing countries’ railway network has been growing at a healthy rate. Investments and developments in India’s railway sector will proliferate new opportunities for the rail component manufacturers. In China, the train maintenance and railway maintenance market will see substantial growth in the next year, thereby fortifying the growth of aftermarket locomotive parking brakes market. Furthermore, in terms of value, SEAP and China will continue to spearhead the global locomotive parking brake market and will be followed by Western Europe. Further, in the coming years, study suggests that the European region will remain at the top, in terms of growth, just edging ahead of Middle East & Africa. Also, the Western Europe locomotive parking brake market is expected to expand further in terms of volume. In a nutshell, public policies will bolster the growth of the locomotive parking brake market.

Global Locomotive Parking Brake Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global locomotive parking brake market are:

Wabtec Corporation

DAKO-CZ, a.s.

Amita Engineering Works

Knorr-Bremse AG

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

