Engagedly Ranks #8 : Top 20 Software Products of 2021

St. Louis, MO, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Engagedly, a leader in performance management and employee engagement software, is pleased to announce that it has made it to the Crozdesk’s list of ‘Top 20 Software Products of 2021’ in the category of Performance & Appraisal software, acquiring the Eighth rank.

Engagedly helps organizations digitize their performance management and improve employee engagement. Engagedly’s cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, develop, and drive performance. It offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive set of features to ensure that people’s reviews are effective and easy, so that employees stay engaged and productive.

Engagedly is labeled ‘Champion’ on this list, with a Crozscore of 90/100 and a user satisfaction score of 85/100.

The Performance & Appraisal Software awards list was published by the software comparison portal Crozdesk.com. It features the best 20 products in 2021 as determined by the unbiased, category-specific Crozscore ranking methodology.

This takes into account a product’s relevance to the Performance & Appraisal category and can differ from the product’s universal Crozscore. The Crozscore is fixed as of the time of publication, however other scores and data have last been updated on February 11, 2021. It also features breakdowns of the user satisfaction scores of each product, the market presence scores of each vendor, and the buzz score.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a progressive performance management and employee engagement software company based in St. Louis, MO with offices in India, Australia, and the UK. Engagedly’s platform contains many features, such as 360 Multirater review, continuous feedback, goal setting, and more. The extremely customizable and user-friendly interface is perfect for any company looking to better engage employees and increase performance. For more information, visit: https://engagedly.com

About Crozdesk

Crozdesk.com is the most advanced business software discovery platform. Since 2014, they have been helping buyers find and compare between 1000s of software products across 300+ different categories. Their analyst-grade reports, curated software stacks, expert reviews, user recommendations and other resources help millions of businesses around the world boost their productivity through software. For more information, visit: https://crozdesk.com/