Ethyl Acrylate Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Adoption of ethyl acrylate has bore the brunt of controversies regarding health issues associated to its exposure, including headache, convulsions, drowsiness, lethargy, gastrointestinal, and respiratory irritation. But, with studies evolving with respect to essentiality of ethyl acrylate and with some positive effects it induces in the target applications, adoption rate of ethyl acrylate is increasing, yet at a steady rate. Used in manufacturing water-based adhesives and latex paints, demand for ethyl acrylate has been witnessing a notable rise. Ethyl acrylate is also used in case of textile as well as paper coatings, which is further adding to its overall demand.

Ethyl acrylate has been long famed for its use in manufacturing acrylic fibers. Moreover, high solubility of ethyl acrylate in alcohols, ethers, and other common organic solvents is boosting its popularity by a considerable margin. Use of ethyl acrylate in emulsion-based polymers is one of the predominant reasons pushing the demand for ethyl acrylate. The demand for ethyl acrylate is increasing across a wide-range of end use industries, including leather, paints, plastics, paper, packaging, and textiles, is adding to its overall demand trajectory. Use of ethyl acrylate in the form of a coating in case of household items, ranging from magazines to envelope adhesives, is also triggering its adoption rate.

Ethyl acrylate is the ethyl ester of the parent acrylic acid. Ethyl acrylate finds wide applications in the homo-polymers and chemicals industry. Ethyl acrylate exhibits good water and sunlight resistance coupled with excellent weathering and low temperature flexibility. Being too volatile, ethyl acrylate reacts easily with many organic and inorganic compounds. Ethyl acrylate is colorless and is not soluble in water. However, it is readily soluble in organic solvents such as alcohols.

Excess exposure to ethyl acrylate may cause drowsiness, headache and nausea. Along with being highly toxic, ethyl acrylate causes irritation to skin, eyes and respiratory tracks. Ethyl acrylate is a carcinogen and might prove to be fatal under prolonged exposure. Being too volatile, ethyl acrylate reacts easily with many organic and inorganic compounds. Ethyl acrylate is colorless and has low solubility in water. However, it is readily soluble in organic solvents such as alcohols.

Ethyl acrylate is used in production of co-polymers like acrylic acid and its salts, amides, esters, acrylonitrile, methacrylate, vinyl acetate, vinylidene chloride, vinyl chloride, styrene, butadiene, maleates and other unsaturated polyesters. Polymers such as rubbers, denture materials, plastics and resins require ethyl acrylate as one of the raw materials. Manufacturers around the world use ethyl acrylate to produce resins which are further used to manufacture coatings, paints or latex products.

Market Dynamics:

Owing to its wide applications in the paints and coatings segment, ethyl acrylate market is largely dependent on the growth of the construction and infrastructure sector. Ethyl acrylate is in a stable demand from the pharmaceutical sector due to its use as a reagent in various pharmaceutical intermediates. The feasible properties and a high demand from the end user industries are the key factors in the growth of the global market of ethyl acrylate.

Acrylic acid is a vital raw material in the production of ethyl acrylate and propylene is widely used for the commercial manufacture of acrylic acid. Any advancement in the global prices of propylene adversely affect the cost of acrylic acid and its derivatives, particularly ethyl acrylate. Also, since ethyl acrylate is highly toxic, several environmental regulations limit its growth.

Health and safety organizations such as the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services, OSHA, NIOSH and ACGIH have termed ethyl acrylate as a “Carcinogen with extreme caution” and advice to reduce its human exposure to the lowest level possible. Economical and safety concerns tend to overshadow the numerous advantages of ethyl acrylate.

Many of the key market players of ethyl acrylate are observed to adopt an expansion strategy to maintain a steady supply for the growing demands. For instance, in 2017, Arkema S.A. invested $90 million in its acrylic acid production units on Clear Lakes, Texas upgrading the total capacity to 270 kt/year.

Market Segmentation:

The ethyl acrylate market can be segmented on the basis of application and end use industry.

On the basis of application, ethyl acrylate can be segmented into:

Adhesives and Sealants

Surface Coatings

Detergents

Plastic Additives

Others

On the basis of end use industries, ethyl acrylate market can be segmented into:

Plastics industry

Leather industry

Paints and coatings industry

Packaging industry

Paper industry

Textiles industry

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Asia Pacific dominates the global ethyl acrylate market. Owing to the growth of the construction and infrastructure business in regions like Asia Pacific and North America, the demand from these regions will experience a stable growth. In terms of applications, it is predicted that the adhesives and sealants will undergo the fastest growth with Asia Pacific region leading the global market.

List of Key Participants:

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Sasol Limited

LG Chem Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals

BASF SE

SIBUR

