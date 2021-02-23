The Global Gluten-free Products Market is Projected to Grow in the Coming Years

The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for nearly USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, to reach nearly USD 8.3 billion by 2025. The gluten-free products market is driven by factors such as increased diagnosis of celiac diseases and rising adoption for special dietary lifestyles & free form food products. Also, increasing availability of gluten-free products in organized retails is expected to propel the growth of this market in the coming years. However, high cost of gluten-free products compare to conventional gluten-containing products is hampering the market growth.

The consumption of gluten-free products and avoidance of gluten-containing products are currently the only way to treat celiac disease, thereby driving the demand for gluten-free products. Apart from the increase in the diagnosis of celiac disease, gluten-free products are also gaining growth due to individuals suffering from other diseases such as non-celiac gluten sensitivity, inflammatory diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Further, through government awareness campaigns and initiatives about celiac diseases and the establishment of labels for gluten-free products, the need for gluten-free foods has been promoted among the public in almost all regions, including developing countries. These promotions have increased the need for the diagnosis of celiac disease among consumers and increased the demand for gluten-free products.

In conventional gluten-containing foods and food products, gluten proteins are responsible for the management and retention of moisture, which in turn, impart the products with a relatively long shelf-life. However, when the products are manufactured gluten-free, to cater to the increasing demand of the global end consumers, it tends to have a shorter shelf-life and, in most cases, lacks its texture aesthetics. Furthermore, it is tough for the key players to manufacture a line of gluten-free products to increase moisture retention and shelf-life. Thus, they require continuous R&D and incorporation of newer technologies to attain the desired shelf-life.

Microencapsulation is one such recent technology that can aid manufacturers to achieve this goal of increasing the shelf-life and texture of their range of gluten-free products. The same technology has been used to overcome the cardboard consistency of refrigerated pizza, rising crust pizza, and also for the shelf-life extension of frozen and refrigerated dough, frozen biscuit dough, scoop and bake frozen muffins, and biscuits. The coatings used in the application of this technology are gluten-free.

The key players in this market include The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s Company (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands), Raisio PLC (Finland), Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ (UK), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Silly Yaks (Australia), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany), Bobs Red Mill (US), Kelkin Ltd (Ireland), Amys Foods (US), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), and Prima Foods (UK).

