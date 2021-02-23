Durian Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031

Durian Market Outlook

Durian is known as the King of fruits and is the most highly prized fruit in Southeast Asia. It is a large edible fruit which is majorly cultivated in Indonesia, The Philippines, Malaysia, and southern Thailand. These countries also do export to other countries. The fruit has a mild sweet flavor but also have a pungent odor. The pulp which resembles in texture as a custard-like pulp, is eaten at various stages of ripening and used in a variety of sweet and savory dishes. The seeds of the fruit are also eaten when roasted in form of snacks.

Due to its exquisite taste and flavor, it is highly favored in Asian countries, but due to its distinctive odor, it is less popular in Western countries for making cuisines. Durian flesh is popular for further processing in the food industry to make ice-creams, jams, desserts, and cakes. Durian can be canned and dried and can be stored with longer shelf life thereby retaining its taste and flavor.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Durian is popular among both the local markets where it is grown and on the thriving international market. Like other various tropical fruits, durian is rich in energy, vitamins, and minerals. It also provides phytonutrients, water, proteins as some of the beneficial nutrients. Being a good source of fibers and vitamin C, which makes it an overall enriching nutrient fruit for consumption by humans. It impacts in a positive way towards healthy digestion, aging, insomnia, blood pressure, cardiovascular health, bone health & Anemia. Owing to its positive impact on humans, it is likely to be consumed globally over the forecasted period in various dishes.

Global Durian: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the Global Durian market has been segmented as –

Fresh

Processed Powder Pulp Puree



On the basis of Processing Technology, the Global Durian market has been segmented as –

Raw

Dried

Canned

Puree On the basis of the End Use, the Global Durian market has been segmented as –

Desserts & Ice-creams

Soft Drinks

Bakery

Confectionery

Snacks

Powder Premixes

Others

Global Durian Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Durian market are Thaiaochi, Tempora Food Industry Sdn Bhd, Sunshine International Co., Ltd., D International Co., Ltd., NAFOODS GROUP JSC, Xi’an Asclepius Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd, Lavifood, IngredienTrade, Dulai Fruits Enterprise, Top Fruits Sdn Bhd, Bao Sheng Durian Farm among others.

