Fruit Snacks Market || SWOT, Industry Analysis (2019-2027) & Opportunity Assessment

The global fruit snacks market is poised to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 8.5% and is estimated to reach a value pool of over US$ 9 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). Although breakfast foods and energy drinks have gained precedence among the masses, fruit snacks are becoming popular and their consumption will continue to grow at a steady clip. Health foods are no longer a niche group, as they are starting to incorporate more mainstream food trends. These conditions are transforming the landscape of the food industry to give the fruit snacks market a lucrative base for growth.

A pronounced understanding of wellbeing is one of the prevalent trends among top tier consumers and one of the main determinants behind healthy food choices and sales of fruit snacks. This is further motivating food companies to utilize locally sourced, functional and natural ingredients for fruit snacks

Key Takeaways of Fruit Snacks Market

When it comes to heightened global sales of fruit snacks, consumer awareness and preferences are further accompanied by an increasing number of government initiatives

North America had an overall market share of more than 25%. Increasing millennial propensity for convenience foods with a high nutritional quotient will drive the fruit snacks market in this area

Asia Pacific will be the most lucrative region for the fruit snacks market during the forecast period with a growth rate of over 5.5%. Growing fears about high sugar intake, artificial ingredients and dissatisfaction with daily indulgence is causing Asian consumers to shift towards fruit snacks

Beverages comprised over 35% of the overall market share. A rapid increase in functional drink consumption due to increased health concerns will drive the market for fruity beverages such as juice and smoothies in the forecast timeline

Mainstream stores hold a dominant market share for fruit snacks. An increasing number of modern retail outlets across all regions, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, etc., will support the segmental share for mainstream distribution channels

E-commerce giants are including active food catalogs on their websites, which again provide more exposure to food snack products because they do not have to compete for a physical space on the grocery shelves

“Shifting consumer preference for easy and balanced snacking choices supported by the growing count of supermarkets & hypermarkets is expected to drive the global fruit snacks market” says the Fact.MR analyst

Product Innovation Fuelling Sales Growth

The global fruit snacks market is consolidated in nature with a few major food companies such as Kellogg Co and General Mills acquiring the top shares. Manufacturers are implementing state-of-the-art manufacturing and packaging techniques to fulfill customer expectations for GMO-free food products and other unhealthy artificial ingredients. Companies operating on the fruit snacks market are paving the way for product innovation by investing enormous amounts in product development programs to meet the needs of current and potential customers as well. For example, companies like SunOpta invested enormous amounts to launch new products to expand their market presence and also reach potential and untapped markets.

