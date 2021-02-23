Mozzarella Cheese Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2022

Growing need for protein and calcium rich food products has led to an upsurge in demand for mozzarella cheese among food manufacturers. However, increasing number of health conscious people fat free food products. Due to such factors, the global market of mozzarella cheese is projected to witness a slowdown in growth in the upcoming years. A recently compiled report by Fact.MR reveals that the global mozzarella cheese market is projected to reflect a relatively slow CAGR over the forecast period, 2017 – 2022.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growing deficiency for biotin among pregnant women has led to an upsurge in demand for mozzarella cheese in the food and beverages industry. Insufficient nutrition among people is projected to fuel demand for mozzarella cheese in the food sector. Additionally, insufficient bone mass is projected to affect the skeletal integrity adversely. These factors are projected to contribute towards the global market growth of mozzarella cheese positively. Consumption of mozzarella cheese is projected to remain among manufacturers of diabetic food as it helps in lowing the cholesterol level and has low fat content. Attributed to healthy properties such as protein and calcium, mozzarella cheese is predicted to witness considerable demand among sportsmen and athletes.

However, the global market of mozzarella cheese is predicted to represent a dip in demand due to growing number of weight and health conscious people. Rich in protein and calcium, consumption of this cheese could increase the body fat globally. Moreover, consumption of this cheese in excess could have adverse impact on heath of the consumer and lead to stomach infections. These factors are predicted to restrain growth of the global market of mozzarella cheese during the projected period.

Block Products to Represent a Leading Segment

Block cheese products is projected to reflect a relatively high growth in terms of revenue in the market globally. This segment is projected to represent more than US$ 2,000 Mn by 2017-end. Cube cheese products is predicted to represent a significant growth in terms of revenue after block products in the global market of mozzarella cheese by 2017–end. Block cheese products is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market throughout 2022. Europe among other regions is projected to remain a major market for mozzarella cheese products in the global market.

Online retailers is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market of mozzarella cheese through 2022. Wholesalers among other sales channel is projected to represent a relatively high growth in terms of revenue in the global market by the end of 2022. This segment is projected to represent more than US$ 3,000 Mn by 2022–end. Food and beverage processors is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market of mozzarella cheese during the projected period. HoReCa is projected to represent a significant growth in terms of revenue after food and beverage processors in the global market by 2022.

Market Players

Key players in the global market of mozzarella cheese are Fonterra, Groupe Lactalis, Perfect Italiano, Grande Cheese Company, Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited, Kraft Foods, Boar’s Head, BelGioioso Cheeses, Foremost Farms USA Co-operative, Inc., and Antonio Mozzarella Factory, Inc.

