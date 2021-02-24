Pesticide Adjuvant Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Pesticide Adjuvant Market: Introduction

Pesticide adjuvant is a chemical substance added to the spray tank, in addition to pesticide mixture. Pesticide adjuvant not only improves the performance of pesticides but also provides a cost-effective solution by specifically targeted applications. Furthermore, it strongly influences the interaction between the pesticides and improve its physical qualities, its effectiveness, and reduce the doses of pesticides. In terms of demand, pesticide adjuvants are compromised in the large share of Surfactants and emulsifiers. Pesticide adjuvants modify the effects of an active ingredient such as glyphosate or dicamba, thus improving the compatibility of pesticides.

As per Fact.MR’s team researched that, the pesticide adjuvants market is to witness number of investments to meet the surging demand of crop protection across all the geographical regions. These investments will lead new developments and more specific targeted products maximizing the revenues in pesticides adjuvants market. Moreover, it will help the commercialization of crop adjuvants in developed and developing economies, thus boosting the growth of pesticide adjuvants market in upcoming years.

Pesticide Adjuvant Market: Dynamics

As per the United Nations, over millions of people suffer from hunger, in which large population resides in developing countries. Moreover, the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs has estimated that the global population is to touch the line of 10 billion by the year 2050. These all factors arises the demand for sustainable growth in crop production and protection. Pesticide adjuvants help to maximize crop productivity and yield. Above mentioned factors are emerging the necessity for pesticides adjuvants and will push the market in over the forecast period.

Fact.MR analysts have observed a significant shift in the market from chemically synthesized to environment-friendly pesticide adjuvants. Pesticide adjuvants are synthesized from the derivatives of alkoxylates, sulfonates, organosilicones, and amines, which are toxic and harmful for nature. Prominent players in the pesticide adjuvants market are diversifying their product portfolios by introducing new bio-based products in the market.

Pesticide Adjuvant Market: Segmentation

The global pesticide adjuvant market is bifurcated into four major segments: Function,

On the basis of function, the global pesticide adjuvant market is divided into:

Activator Adjuvants Surfactants Oil Adjuvants

Utility Adjuvants Wetting agents (spreaders) Drift control & foaming agents Thickening agents And others



On the basis of application, the global pesticide adjuvant market is divided into:

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Others

On the basis of formulation, the global pesticide adjuvant market is divided into:

In-Formulation

Tank-Mix

On the basis of Chemical Group, the global pesticide adjuvant market is divided into:

Alkoxylates

Sulfonates

Organosilicones

Others

On the basis of crop type, the global pesticide adjuvant market is divided into:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Based on region, the global pesticide adjuvant market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Pesticide Adjuvant Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global pesticide adjuvant market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA.

North America is dominating the pesticide adjuvant market accounting over 1/4th of the global consumption and expected to dominate the pesticide adjuvants market in upcoming years. Furthermore, the United States and Canada is set to propel the regional pesticide adjuvants market growth. With steady developments, China has emerged as the most significant production base for pesticides market. Furthermore, China’s production capacity of pesticide adjuvant is over 500 kilotons per annum. The Asia Pacific have a significant market potential for pesticides adjuvants market over the long-term forecast period.

Pesticide Adjuvant Market: Global Key Players Dominating the Market

The pesticide adjuvant market, across all geographies, is fragmented and captured by local and domestic manufacturers. The prominent players dominating the global pesticide adjuvants market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC and others.

