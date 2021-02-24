GE Healthcare (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands) are Leading Players in the Surgical Imaging Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global surgical imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, technological advancements, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, the high cost of systems is estimated to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

GE Healthcare (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Ziehm Imaging (Germany) are considered to be the leading players in the surgical imaging market.

GE HEALTHCARE (US)

GE Healthcare held the leading position in the global surgical imaging market in 2019. Its leading position in this market is attributed to the highest number of installed systems—with around 35,000 C-arms installed globally—and its wide and diverse mobile C-arm offerings. The strong, wide, and diversified portfolio of mobile C-arms is an asset to the company. Some of the biggest advantages that GE Healthcare has over its competitors are its diverse product portfolio and strong customer base (to which GE can upsell products and offer bundled services).

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS (GERMANY)

Siemens Healthineers held the second-leading position in the market in 2019. The firm maintains its position in the market by offering eight mobile C-arms. Cios Alpha is the company’s flagship mobile C-arm that delivers excellent image quality at low dosages. The company also focuses on expanding its presence in emerging markets (such as India). For this, the company has lowered its production costs and is delivering price-competitive products in emerging markets. Siemens Healthineers has a powerful brand image, strong product portfolio, and vast geographical presence. All these factors enable the company to retain its position as a prominent player in the surgical imaging market.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS (NETHERLANDS)

Philips is another leading player in the surgical imaging market. The company has a strong product portfolio comprising a variety of mobile C-arm platforms that it offers under its Image-guided Therapies (IGT) segment. The IGT segment of Philips has shown strong growth in the past couple of years due to aggressive expansion in emerging markets, strong product portfolio, and strong focus on innovation. The revenues increased by 10.5% between 2017 and 2019. A strong product portfolio and focus on innovation, coupled with aggressive expansion in Asia, is enabling the company to be a prominent player in the surgical imaging market.

ZIEHM IMAGING (GERMANY)

Ziehm Imaging occupies the fourth position in the surgical imaging market. The company has over 40 years of experience in this market. Ziehm is recognized as a technological leader in the mobile C-arms segment. The company invests around 15% of its revenue in R&D. Also, a major part of its product portfolio is younger than 3 years. Ziehm Imaging was the first company to launch the flat-panel technology in the market and was the first company to launch a mobile C-arm with the motorization of all 4 axes.

Ziehm Imaging has a very strong presence in the European market and is the market leader in Germany. It has around 14,000 C-arms installed in around 70 countries globally. The company is also focusing on increasing its presence in the Asian market. It recently established Ziehm Imaging Japan Co. Ltd. to further expand its presence in Japan. Various expansions, agreements, and collaborations have enabled the company to maintain its position in the global surgical imaging market.

The Hospital end user segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals and surgery centers. Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the surgical imaging market in 2020, while surgery centers are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for effective disease management, growing surgical procedural volumes in hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals being set up in developing countries.

North America regional segment to account for the largest market share of the surgical imaging market

Geographically, the surgical imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for surgical imaging systems, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant growth in hospital expenditure, the increasing incidence of overuse sports injuries, rising prevalence of CVD, and the increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries in the region.

