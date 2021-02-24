Cell Harvesting Market Worth $324.5 Million – Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cell harvesting is the process of harvesting cells from the culture media during upstream and downstream bioprocessing. Cell harvesters are used extensively for the cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays.

According to the new market research report “Cell Harvesting Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Application (Biopharmaceutical, Stem Cell Research), End User (Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institute), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Cell Harvesting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 324.5 Million.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the cell harvesters market for cell harvesting, on the basis of type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and restrains)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for cell harvesters market leaders

To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

The Rising investments in regenerative medicine and cell-based research, growth of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are the major driving factors for this market.

The cell harvesting market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

based on application;

Segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to high prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and the increasing R&D activities to develop new products across the globe.

Based on type,

Segmented into manual and automated cell harvesters. The manual cell harvesters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to their ease of use and low price as compared to automated harvesters.

Geographical Scenario:

Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America held the largest share of the cell harvesters market, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As increasing R&D expenditure helps in the development of new treatment solutions, supportive government policies for stem cell research and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Global Leaders:



Some of the major players operating in the cell harvesting market are PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), Scinomix (US), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan).