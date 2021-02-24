Intimate Wipes Market- Global Size, Industry Share, Opportunity Assessment, Historical Analysis, Regional Trends, Sales Revenue and Forecast

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to multiple industries, there has been significant increase in demand for personal care products such as intimate wipes. The increase can be attributed to surge in consumer demand. Stockpiling and ‘panic buying’ by consumers owing to lockdowns has led to shortfalls in essential goods such as tissue paper. Hence, consumers are opting for intimate wipes as alternatives. As intimate wipes’ manufacturers are trying to meet the soaring demand, multiple companies have been dipping into their inventories and increasing production outputs. The intimate wipes market is expected to show positive growth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways of the Intimate Wipes Market

North America accounts for more than one third share in the intimate wipes market, and the demand in the region is expected to show an upward trend during the forecast period.

Wet intimate wipes are expected to experience positive growth and show higher growth rate in comparison to dry wipes.

Scented intimate wipes are expected to dominate the market and grow 1.4X during the forecast period.

Odor prevention is expected to be fastest growing application for intimate wipes and is poised to grow 1.6X during forecast period.

Sales through medical stores are expected to remain moderate, while online retail is expected to gain higher share in the intimate wipes market.

“Intimate wipes are expected to impressively rise in 2020 owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Companies investing in wet wipes are expected to present lucrative opportunities in 2020 as well as throughout the forecast period”, says the Fact.MR analyst

Product launches rejuvenating Product Lifecycle for Intimate Wipes

Intimate wipes market has shown gradual growth in the recent past. The market has seen multiple new entrants and the entry of private label companies. With high competition amongst new entrants to gain share, the penetration of intimate wipes in established as well as emerging markets have been increasing. Top companies have been maintaining their volume share by launching new product lines as well as banking on biodegradability of their products. On the backdrop of these efforts of established and new players in the market, intimate wipes have been trending and product life cycle has been maintained in the growth phase.

Find More Valuable Insights on Intimate Wipes Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global intimate wipes market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period, 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the intimate wipes market on the basis of product type (wet wipes and dry wipes), fragrance (standard intimate wipes and scented intimate wipes), application (dryness relief, anti-itch, odor prevention and others) and sales channel (modern trade, medical stores and drug stores, online retail, and others) across six major regions.

