Frozen Bakery Products Market Competitive Analysis, Latest Trends, Regional Outlook, Future Growth Insights and Applications

Although frozen bakery products can be convenient and taste good. Many of these products have limited shelf-life due to the microbiological spoilage by yeast, molds, and bacteria. Moreover, many frozen bakery products have also been said to cause foodborne diseases such as Listeria monoctyogenes, Bacillus cereus and Salmonella spp. With the rise in health conscious customers, the consumption of frozen bakery products is diminishing as these products contain twice the number of calories. Containing a large amount of sugar and fats, customers are avoiding frozen bakery products like cakes, pastries, etc. Children have a stronger preference for sugar as compared to adults. Hence, the increased risk of childhood obesity is driving down the demand for frozen bakery products, as parents are selecting more healthy options like fresh fruits and vegetables.

However, companies and bakeries are moving towards producing fat-free and low-fat frozen bakery products. In order to respond to changing consumption patterns, new products are being introduced to including natural sweeteners, organic ingredients to meet the customer demand for a healthier lifestyle.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global frozen bakery products market is expected to witness sluggish growth, registering 3.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Owing to the lack of proper cooling facilities and refrigerated display cases frozen bakery products get spoiled very fast. Moreover, frozen bakery products are subject to microbiological, chemical and physical spoilage, this limits the shelf-life of these products. This can result in foodborne diseases. Following are the few insights on the future of frozen bakery products market.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Frozen Bakery Products Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain dominant in the global frozen bakery products market. The market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 1,000 million between 2017 and 2022. Frozen bakery products market in Japan is anticipated to grow at a faster phase compared to the developed regions such as Europe and North America. Pizza crust as a product is expected to reach nearly US$ 4,500 million revenues by the end of 2022. Owing to the consumption habits in developed countries, the pizza crust is witnessing a growth in the market. Meanwhile, bread as a frozen bakery product is anticipated to the second largest product. Compared to various sales channels in frozen bakery products, Modern trade is anticipated to be the largest sales channel. Towards the end of 2017, Modern trade sales channel is expected to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share. Meanwhile, sales of frozen bakery products will be the lowest through convenience stores.

Fresh frozen bakery products on basis of sales format are expected to reach nearly US$ 14,800 million revenues by the end of 2022. It is also projected to account for nearly two-third revenue share by the end of 2017.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for frozen bakery products, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Aryzta AG, Lantmannen Unibake International, Europastry, S.A., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., Premier Foods plc, Associated British Foods plc, Vandemoortele NV, Barilla Holdings Spa, General Mills, Inc., Europastry, S.A., Cole’s Quality Foods, Inc., General Waffel Manufactory, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Flowers Foods, American Desserts, Alpha Baking Company Inc., and Cargill Incorporated.

