Prebiotic Ingredients Market in Europe Held the Largest Share Through 2023

The prebiotic ingredients market is estimated at USD 4.07 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach a value of USD 7.37 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Prebiotic ingredients are the non-digestible dietary fibers that are beneficial for the microflora that is present in human and animal’s gut. Prebiotics has the potential as agents to improve or maintain balanced intestinal microflora to enhance health and well-being. They can be incorporated into many food products. Prebiotic ingredients are considered to be benefits for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, colon cancer, for calcium absorption, and to maintain bone health, skin health, immunity, and obesity. Awareness about prebiotics has gained popularity in recent years, stimulating scientific as well as industrial interest.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are the dominant regions in the prebiotic ingredients market. Together, the two regions accounted for more than 70% of the global market. Some factors that influence their share in the market include high demand for food & beverage products, the presence of major players in these regions, and awareness about the benefits of using prebiotic ingredients.

High preference for fortified and low-fat bakery products in various countries of the region has encouraged manufacturers to allocate their budget to prebiotic ingredients. Also, as bakery products are considered staple foods in Europe, leading players are expanding to enhance their brand image. Due to these factors, Europe is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

All in all, the prebiotic ingredients market is projected to record significant growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers focus on investing in prebiotic ingredients and aligning with the health requirements of consumers to retain their loyalty. They are focusing on expanding in regions such as Europe to enhance their brand image. These factors are projected to reflect positively on the market growth.

Leading players operating in the market include Cargill (US), BENEO (Germany), DuPont (US), Fonterra (New Zealand), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), and Ingredion (US). Key players operating in this market are adopting strategies such as expansions, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships.

