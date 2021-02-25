Impact of COVID-19 on Antibacterial Drugs Market Top Companies Analysis to Grow Your Business by 2025

The antibacterial drugs market is encountering numerous challenges, ranging from regulatory barriers, patent expirations, to low returns on investment. Patent expirations of blockbuster drugs are further offering ground to regional and local players to introduce generic drugs, which is hard-hitting the sales of branded drugs. However, rise in public-private funding is projected to underpin the development of novel drugs, thereby strengthening the pipeline for new therapeutics in the antibacterial drugs market. On the backdrop of these influences, a recently published report by Fact.MR portends that, the antibacterial drugs market will expand at a sluggish CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Highlights of Antibacterial Drugs Market Study

Macrolides are fast-replacing quinolones, on the back of their high efficiency; however, the growing use of β-lactam in parallel to a large number of pipeline drugs in the phase-3 trial stage is expected to retain the lead of this drug class during the forecast period.

Convenience remains a key determiner when it comes to preferred route of administration. Patients’ proclivity for enteral drugs is projected to increase, on account of oral therapy and relatively safe use than the parenteral route of administration.

Currently, e-pharmacies witness challenges, such as non-complacency of e-retailers with government regulations, concerns regarding credibility of prescription, drug counterfeiting, and delay in shipping. However, in the future, this distribution channel will remain integral in driving sales from overseas markets.

Wide availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and generic drugs could limit the penetration of drugs in the Asia Pacific antibacterial drugs market. However, patent expiration of drugs in North America and Europe will also lead to a shift from branded drugs to generic ones, which could prevent the antibacterial drugs market from realizing its true revenue potential.

A senior research consultant at Fact.MR foresees, “Numerous branded drugs are on the verge of patent expiry, and there are less number of antibacterial drugs in the pipeline. Regional and local players are developing generic drugs in large quantities to bridge the demand-supply gap, which may lead to low RoI for leading players in the antibacterial drugs market.

Manufacturers Experiment with Route of Administration to Enhance Drug Efficiency

The antibacterial drugs market represents a fragmented landscape, wherein, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck Co., Inc., Allergan Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC occupy leading positions. Pharmaceutical companies are experimenting with the route of administration to enhance the effectiveness of drugs. For instance, the Amikacin inhaler is available as a nanoscale liposomal formulation, which is effective for the treatment of chronic P. aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis.

Besides this, the governments of numerous countries, especially developed countries, are playing an active role in empowering drug manufacturers to introduce new formulations. An example of this can be taken from the CDER Antibacterial Drug Development Task Force created by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The foundation of this unit lies in extending government support towards the development of new antibacterial drugs.

Collaborations of players in the antibacterial drugs market with academia, biotech companies, regulatory authorities, and pharmaceutical companies are also seen as a strategic move to gain the reciprocal advantage of technology and expertise.

Find More Valuable Insights on Antibacterial Drugs Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global antibacterial drugs market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2025. The study divulges compelling insights on the antibacterial drugs market on the basis of drug class (β-lactams, quinolones, macrolides, tetracycline, aminoglycosides, sulphonamide, phenicols, and others), route of administration (enteral, parenteral, and others (inhalation, topical, etc.)), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across five major regions.

