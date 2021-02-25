Windshield repair kit Market Driven by Technological Innovations, reports Fact.MR

The significant growth in the fleet size of passenger cars, LCV, HCV across the world coupled with increasing life of the vehicles will increase the demand for windshield repair kit over the forecast period. Increasing vehicle production across the globe will further enhance the demand for windshield repair kit over the forecast period. The increase in disposable income of population around the world will increase their investment in the repair and maintenance services of the vehicle which will ramp up the Windshield repair kit Market. The rise in the demand for electric cars, especially in North America and Western Europe will have a positive impact on the Windshield repair kit market. The manufacturers in the windshield repair kit market are engaged in collaborating with OEM and aftermarket seller to increases their sale and maintain supremacy in the global windshield repair kit market.

Increasing vehicle production and adoption of efficient repair kit technologies are primary factors bolstering sales of windshield repair kit market globally. With escalating urban population density and increasing adoption of fuel-efficient automobiles, the global automotive production output is expected to grow at a significant growth rate which leads to escalating the demand of windshield repair kit in the forecast period. Also, the increase in sales of used passenger cars will further enhance the need for repair and maintenance services and promote the growth of the said market

Strong aftermarket sales

With shifting supplier focus towards lightweight components with multiple vehicle model compatibility, component manufacturers are aiming to capitalize on the sustainable growth of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Growing e-commerce ecosystem further enables OEM manufacturers and component suppliers to cater to the broader customer base and in turn, drive the growth of aftermarket sales. This is expected to create substantial opportunities for component and repair kit manufacturers thus anticipate the global windshield repair kit market.

Online retail sales of repair and maintenance parts is emerging as a new channel

The internet is emerging as a new channel for online retail of services and parts enabling many service providers to sell repair and maintenance parts at a low cost. This would strengthen their market position and increase the global windshield repair kit market.

With the introduction of electric and hybrid vehicles in the market, the demand for skilled labor has increased in body shops and independent garages. In a survey conducted by the National Association of Bodyshops in the U.K., almost two-thirds of body shops reported a shortage of skilled labor. Moreover, numerous family-owned workshops are expected to close in the coming years, as they struggle to overcome the skilled labor shortage. This can be a prime reason that could derail the growth of the windshield repair kit market.

East Asia & South Asia is estimated to have major share in global windshield repair kit market

With increasing global demand for light commercial and passenger vehicles is expected to result in increasing vehicle production in countries such as South Korea, India, China, and Mexico, thus creating significant opportunities for windshield repair kit manufacturers in these regions.

Global Windshield repair kit Market Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global windshield repair kit market are:

3M, Rain X., Blue Star, Permatex, PDR King, Mookis, ATG Gmbh, VERSACHEM, JB Weld, BE Atlas Company, Glasweld, AEGIS Tool International, Delta Glass Repair Product, Windshield repair store

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Windshield repair kit market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to windshield repair kit market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

