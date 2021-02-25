Global Volumetric Arc Therapy Market Report Focuses on Industry Size, Share, Business Trends, Growth, Competitive Review by Forecast 2019-2029

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2007, volumetric arc therapy was first introduced. Volumetric arc therapy was considered to be a novel radiation technique which allows the instantaneous variation of 3 parameters during treatment delivery such as treatment aperture shape via movement of moving multileaf collimators leaves, gantry rotation speed, and dose rate. The traditional form of arc therapy called intensity modulated arc therapy using multiple superimposed arcs to attain a satisfactory dose distribution. With the development of volumetric arc therapy techniques which allows the complete target volume to be treated using 1 or 2 arcs. Based on recent studies, volumetric arc therapy is basically designed as a single arc intensity therapy technique that works dose rate variation. The volumetric arc therapy benefits as compared to tomotherapy is the delivery of treatment possibility on conventional linear accelerators. Volumetric arc therapy treatment involves 3 basic steps includes diagnosis, treatment planning, and delivery. The medical team generates 3-D diagnostic images of the patient’s anatomy and then uses them to specify the dose of radiation required to treat the tumor. Volumetric arc therapy beams can be as small as 2.5×5 mm.

Volumetric Arc Therapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

The main advantages of volumetric arc therapy are speed and precision. Volumetric arc therapy mainly focuses on the radiation applied to the tumor and protect the healthy tissues. The time duration required for each volumetric arc therapy treatment is less than two minutes. This factor is responsible for growing the market growth of volumetric arc therapy market. Moreover, faster treatments improve the precision of radiation delivery and patient convenience. However, volumetric arc therapy potentially increases the risk of secondary malignancy due to low dose radiation surrounding normal tissue which may hamper the market growth of volumetric arc therapy market. Due to this volumetric arc therapy cannot be considered as the universal solution for all clinical circumstances.

Volumetric Arc Therapy Market: Segmentation

The global volumetric arc therapy market can be segmented on the basis of indications, end user and geography.

Based on indications, the global volumetric arc therapy market is segmented as:

Prostate cancer

Pelvic malignancies Anal cancer Rectal cancer Gynaecological cancer

Head and neck cancer

Thoracic tumours

Lung cancer

Mesothelioma

Central nervous system tumours Benign lesions Malignant Glioma Metastatic lesions

Breast cancer

Lymphoma

Intra-abdominal tumours

Others

Based on end user, the global volumetric arc therapy market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Volumetric Arc Therapy Market: Overview

The rising demand for volumetric arc therapy is driven by the increased disposable income and raising awareness for new technologies. The widespread availability of various therapy approaches and the rising number of well-trained healthcare professionals improve patient compliance driving the growth of the volumetric arc therapy market. Various initiatives by non-governmental and government organizations especially in developing regions expected to increase the awareness about the symptoms as well as causative factors of different type of cancer expected to drive the growth of the volumetric arc therapy market.

Volumetric Arc Therapy Market: Regional Outlook

The North America volumetric arc therapy market is expected to accounts for a large market share owing to the rising prevalence of different types of cancer due to change in habits and lifestyle which is growing at a rapid pace. The Europe region is expected to be the prominent market for volumetric arc therapy due to the presence of the advanced healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the high growth for the volumetric arc therapy market due to raising awareness among the population regarding new technologies. The emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to show prominent growth in the forecast years and acts as the potential volumetric arc therapy market for the manufacturer.

Volumetric Arc Therapy Market: Key Players

There are only a few key players operating in the global volumetric arc therapy market such as Varian Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Elekta. This creates a huge market opportunity for the manufacturers who want to enter in this field.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

