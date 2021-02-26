Respeecher Inc. Resurrects the Voice of Vince Lombardi for Super Bowl LV

The AI voice cloning startup worked alongside Digital Domain and 72andSunny for the NFL Super Bowl commercial “As One”

Kyiv, Ukraine, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Respeecher Inc. today announced their contribution to the NFL’s Super Bowl commercial “As One” featuring a digital Vince Lombardi. This milestone is a major move for Respeecher, after being credited in one of the biggest TV series of 2020. The voice cloning startup is on a mission to change the way voice over has been done for years in media and help content creators replicate voices for their projects through the ethical use of artificial intelligence technology.

“I am personally very excited about such projects. We live in an era when creating ultra realistic media is a recent accomplishment. While what happened in the previous century is stored in black and white images and low quality sound recordings, it is getting harder to bring attention to the experiences humanity had in the past. Bringing history back to help us, to inspire us – is something very meaningful for me. We give new flavor to one of our greatest assets, history, and convey messages that engage millions of people and help us overcome novel global challenges.” – Alex Serdiuk, co-founder and CEO

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Working on launching a Voice Marketplace to democratize access to Hi-Fi voice cloning technology used by Hollywood studios, for smaller content creators

Participating at Cannes festival 2020, and being featured by the Motion Picture Sound Editors organization (MPSE) and the Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS)

Working alongside the MIT Center for Advanced Virtuality to resurrect president Nixon’s voice for “In Event of Moon Disaster”

Working with digital human and award-winning VFX pioneer Digital Domain to create a commercial commissioned by the NFL

“Respeecher went through hours of existing audio footage, isolating Lombardi’s speech patterns and vocal tenor, creating a digital database. The old recordings were then combined with a voiceover from a speaker with a similar accent and cadence to Lombardi, resulting in a natural performance that feels like it came from the coach,” according to Digital Domain representatives.

Less than a year after securing a $1.5M investment from ffVC, ICU Ventures, Acrobator Ventures, Techstars and others, Respeecher is poised to disrupt the entertainment and creative industries.

“I first contacted the Respeecher folks during the editing process of my first documentary short. I was working with very old sound materials – over 35 years old – that had been damaged and rendered pretty much useless, but through their amazing technology, I was able to restore the dialogue from the original tracks with a combination of cleaner, original VO samples and my own voice, converted into my original subject’s voice, complete with natural intonations and cadence, and amazingly, the film was saved! The Respeecher technology opens doors for SO many possibilities and uses, and in the future will be my go-to source for any other speech or dialogue needs that may arise!” –Shaun Cashman, Emmy Award Winning Animation Producer/Director

About Respeecher: Respeecher helps content creators replicate and create voices for any media project – from a Hollywood movie to an engaging video game – and create natural speech that’s indistinguishable from the original speaker. Their machine learning technology masters every aspect of the target voice to create a spot-on match.

