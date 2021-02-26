Dr Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FCCP – Prime Healthcare Chairman, President, and CEO

Ontario, California, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FCCP, is a physician, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Dr. Prem Reddy was born into a family of proud leaders in a rural area (India) where he learned the values and guiding principles that led to his remarkable achievements and generosity. The focus of Dr. Prem Reddy’s work has been to save declining hospitals, turn them into healthy community assets, and give back to the community, gifting hundreds of millions of dollars to causes related to health care people and caring for others.

Dr. Reddy is double board-certified in Medicine and Cardiology. During his 25+ years of practice, he performed more than 5,000+ cardiac procedures, including angioplasty and coronary angiography, and permanent pacemaker implantations. Dr. Prem Reddy Cardiologist has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the “50 Most Influential Physician Executives” in health care nine times, the “25 Top Minority Executives in Healthcare” multiple times, and is frequently listed among one of the “Top 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare” and one of the “Top 100 Physician Leaders to Know”. Dr. Reddy has also been honored locally with the 2017 Bernard Osher Philanthropists of the Year award, recognizing Dr. Reddy and his wife Dr. Venkamma Reddy for their generous support of Victor Valley College and Southern California community colleges.

In 2001, Dr. Prem Reddy formed Prime Healthcare Services with a mission to save failing hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the best care to patients. Currently, Prime Healthcare owns and operates 46 hospitals and 100+ outpatient locations in 14 states and is the fifth largest for-profit hospital system in the nation. Prime Healthcare has been recognized as “15 Top Health Systems” and “10 Top Health Systems” in the nation three times. Since 2003, Prime Healthcare hospitals have been recognized 53+ times among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation by IBM Watson Health.

Additionally, Dr. Reddy and his family founded the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation, a non-profit foundation that has donated millions to charities supporting healthcare and education, including universities, college scholarships, national charities such as Girls and Boys Club, medical equipment for poverty-stricken regions around the world, mental health care, and free community clinics and also he founded the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity that owns 15 of the Prime Healthcare hospitals. Combined, the foundations have assets of 1.3 billion dollars, all donated by Prem Reddy and his family. Dr. Reddy made a $60 million commitment to found the California University of Science and Medicine, a non-profit medical school located in Southern California that welcomed its first class of students in July 2018. Dr. Reddy serves as Chairman of the Board of California University of Science and Medicine and also serves as Chairman of the Federation of American Hospitals 2021 Board of Directors.

Living up to its main motto of “Saving Hospitals. Saving Jobs. Saving Lives,” Prime Healthcare has invested approximately $1.7 billion from past 2005 on capital improvements & equipment to modernize and improve its hospital facilities and has provided more than 9 billion dollars in charity and uncompensated care since 2010. Led by Dr. Prem Reddy, Prime Healthcare is continuing its promise to provide compassionate care and clinical excellence to patients and families in 600+ communities across the United States.