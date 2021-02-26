P. K. Roy Memorial College inducts OrellTalk Digital Language Lab

Dhanbad, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — So here’s a great news for us! Our efficient team has managed to find a trustworthy patron in P. K. Roy Memorial College in Dhanbad. We have been achieving queries from dealers all across India and it’s an honour for us to answer to each of them and ultimately provide our OrellTalk software that benefit thousands of students to learn language efficiently.

K Roy Memorial College came into existence in the year 1960 to candle the light of knowledge in Koyalanchal, Dhanbad area by a philanthropist Roy family of Katrasgarh. Initially, a humble start, in the year 1977, the college became a constituent unit of Ranchi University and the teaching was up to honours degree in many subjects of Arts, Science and Commerce. Gradually the college grew and established its credentials among its stakeholders and in the year 1984 the college was given permission to start Post Graduate classes in some popular subjects. At present, the college is imparting PG teaching in 13 subjects.

OrellTalk Digital Language Lab has proven its mettle by achieving thousands of clients in a matter of months. Orell is a perfect Software Solution to accomplish proficiency and fluency in acquiring better communicative skills of English as well as other foreign languages. OrellTalk Digital Language Lab provides exceptional services in educational domain. The most remarkable thing about OrellTalk is its ability to transform monotonous classrooms into memorable learning experience.