Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market: Introduction

With the advancements in technology, a transitioning trend in access control systems has been witnessed, i.e. from manual lock access systems to electronic entry access systems and terminals. Out of the various electronic access control systems available in the market, modular biometric access control terminals are one of the most widely adopted access control systems.

Since their introduction, owing to advanced features and enhanced security, modular biometric access control terminals have witnessed adoption across all major industry verticals, such as commercial, residential, hospitality, government, healthcare, transportation, industrial, education, etc.

The modular biometric access control terminals market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value. In addition to this, modular biometric access control terminals are further expected to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing growth opportunities in developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, Brazil, etc.

Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for a modular biometric access control terminals is being witnessed in correspondence to increasing crimes such as thefts and burglaries, across both, the commercial and residential sectors. In addition to this, the declining trend witnessed in crimes since the adoption and installation of modular biometric access control terminals is also a boosting factor for the growth of the global modular biometric access control terminals market, in terms of revenue.

Besides this, the declining prices of modular biometric access control terminals, especially fingerprint modular biometric access control terminals, is also a factor supplementing the adoption rate of the same. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of modular biometric access control terminals in unexplored industry verticals such as healthcare and education is also a driving factor for the growth of the global modular biometric access control terminals market, in terms of value.

One of the recent trends witnessed in the global modular biometric access control terminals market is the increasing adoption of integrated biometric access control systems, i.e. single module offering multiple identification access entry options, such as fingerprint, palm, iris, hand, RFID, and smart card identification options.

However, the high cost associated with modular biometric access control terminals is considered to be a major factor challenging the adoption of the same across some countries. Besides this, the lack of availability of resources and infrastructural development for the implementation of modular biometric access control terminals across some countries is another factor hindering the growth of the global modular biometric access control terminals market.

Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market: Segmentation

The global modular biometric access control terminals market can be segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the modular biometric access control terminals market can be segmented as:

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Recognition

Integrated Biometric Terminal

Others

On the basis of end user, the modular biometric access control terminals market can be segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Out of the above mentioned sub-segments of the modular biometric access control terminals market by end user segment, the commercial segment held a majority of the market share in 2017.

Modular Biometric Access Control Terminals Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the modular biometric access control terminals market are IDEMIA, BioSec Group Ltd., ASSA ABLOY AB, Supema, Inc, Anviz Global, IdentyTech Solutions ltd., ZKTeco Europe, NEXT Biometrics, HID Global Corporation, and a few others.

