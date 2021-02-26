ON Semiconductor NCV8730 CMOS LDO Regulators Featured by Future Electronics

Pointe Claire, Quebec, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has featured the ON Semiconductor NCV8730 CMOS LDO Regulators in a recent newsletter.

The ON Semiconductor NCV8730 regulator is based on unique combination of features − very low quiescent current, fast transient response and high input and output voltage ranges. The NCV8730 is CMOS LDO regulator designed for up to 38 V input voltage and 150 mA output current.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/on-semiconductor-ncv8730-cmos-ldo-regulators.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

