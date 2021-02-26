Octanoyl Chloride Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Octanoyl chloride Market: an overview

Octanoyl chloride (C 8 H 15 ClO) is a colorless to light yellow liquid. It has a pungent mustard-like odor, and it is combustible liquid, thus require proper care for its handling and transportation. Octanoyl Chloride is a versatile chemical reagent used as an intermediate for various agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and chemical applications. The major application for Octanoyl chloride is found in the synthesis of medicines for Alzheimer′s disease. Increasing demands of new and improved drugs for the cure of various clinical disorders has led the foundation for the growth of the pharmaceutical sector all around the globe thus leverages the global Octanoyl chloride Market. In agrochemical industries, Octanoyl chloride is used in the manufacturing of pesticides and herbicides. Octanoyl chloride market is expected to witness higher growth in countries like China and India, where the agriculture sector`s contribution to the country’s GDP is significant. With newer government schemes encouraging the growth of agriculture in these regions, the global consumption of octanoyl chlorides is also expected to rise with it. Octanoyl Chloride is also a valuable reagent used in the making of specialty chemicals; thus, more consumption of octanoyl chloride is expected in chemical industries in the forecast period.

Octanoyl Chloride Market: Dynamics

Agriculture is an essential part of fulfilling humanity’s basic need: food. The agriculture sector is one of the primary drivers for growing octanoyl chloride consumption. Demand for agrochemicals had risen from agriculture dominating nations to improve the quality of crops. With an increase in the world population, the demand for food crops also increased. The octanoyl chloride market is thus complimented owing to development in agriculture practices.

Octanoyl chloride consumption is also increased from pharmaceutical industries. The competition among major pharmaceutical giants in developing and manufacturing the clinical drugs facilitated the consumption of octanoyl chloride in pharma products. Thus with more and more competition in the pharmaceutical market leverage the market growth for Octanoyl chloride.

Octanoyl chloride market is consolidated to a few global and regional players only, and this gives opportunities for newer competitors to penetrate the global octanoyl chloride market.

The fluctuation in international currency, high flammability, and corrosiveness have negative impacts on the Octanoyl chloride market. Also, the transportation of Octanoyl chloride has raised safety concerns. These are some of the restraining factors for the growth of the Octanoyl chloride market.

Segmentation analysis of Octanoyl chloride Market:

The global Octanoyl chloride market is bifurcated into three major segments: application, grade, and region.

On the basis of application, Octanoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceutical intermediates

Chemicals

On the basis of grade, Octanoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

<99%

>99%

On the basis of geographic regions, Octanoyl chloride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Octanoyl chloride Market: Regional outlook:

The global Octanoyl chloride market is expected to witness significant growth in Europe and North America. The pharmaceutical industries are fast-growing in Europe and North America, which are the major end-user of Octanoyl chloride. This leverages the growth of the Octanoyl chloride market in these regions. Besides pharmaceutical industries, major consumption of Octanoyl chloride occurs from Agrochemical and chemical industries. With a heavy giant like BASF majorly operating from these regions, the global octanoyl chloride market will be the fast-growing in these regions in the forecast period.

The Asia and Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global octanoyl chloride market owing to development in agrochemical and pharmaceutical industries. Countries like China and India are agriculture dominating countries, governments of these countries are quite positive toward developing the high revenues from agriculture sectors. Thus the consumption of Octanoyl chloride will multiply its current count in these regions. For Latin America and Middle East Africa, the global consumption of octanoyl chloride is expected to have stagnant growth due to limited growth in agriculture and pharmaceutical industries in these regions.

Octanoyl chloride Market: Key Players.

Prominent players in the global Octanoyl chloride market are BASF SE, CABB Group GmbH, Altivia, Transpek Industry Limited, LianFeng Chemicals, Huzhou Salon Chemical, and Zouping Qili Additives. The global Octanoyl chloride market is consolidated to a few global and regional players only.

