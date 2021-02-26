MALVERN PANALYTICAL’S NEW AERIS: A COMPACT XRD SYSTEM MAKING A BIG IMPACT

Almelo, the Netherlands, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Aeris is a small-footprint system with a big heart, and even bigger ambitions. This new version contains capabilities previously only seen in much larger systems, powering exciting leaps forward in scientific progress. Building on the family of compact Aeris XRD systems which provide high quality data from polycrystalline materials at competitive speeds, the new Aeris model is designed for use in all environments. Specifically, grazing-incidence XRD (GIXRD) will enable the examination of thin films and coatings, while transmission measurements will provide more accurate data that are not affected by sample preparation artefacts.

The Aeris XRD is a compact system that provides high quality data from polycrystalline materials at competitive speeds. Its straightforward operational interface simplifies XRD measurements for the user. The performance of the Aeris is similar to floor standing systems. It does not require any external supplies and infrastructure and is highly cost effective. What’s more, the Aeris can be used in a regulated environment with OmniTrust software.

Even with expanding capability range, operators will still be able to switch easily between different applications, enabling them to concentrate on their research rather than on setting and aligning the system. With the new Aeris, researchers can obtain detailed, accurate data more easily and affordably, opening possibilities for smaller companies in the pharmaceutical and coatings industries, as well as educational institutions, to contribute to scientific research and process development.

Wilijan Vissers, Product Manager Aeris: “I’m very proud that we’re launching our new Aeris – a model that continually raises the bar for powder XRD. By providing the data quality of a floor-standing system in a compact instrument, the new Aeris will enable a wider range of our customers to carry out in-depth materials analysis and optimize their processes – helping push the scientific frontier even further forward.”

ENDS

About Malvern Panalytical

When you make the invisible visible, the impossible is possible.

Our analytical instruments and services help our customers to create a better world. Through chemical, physical and structural analysis of materials, they improve everything from the energies that power us and the materials we build with, to the medicines that cure us and the foods we enjoy.

We partner with many of the world’s biggest companies, universities and research organisations. They value us not only for the power of our solutions, but also for the depth of our expertise, collaboration and integrity.

Our roots

Once, we were two companies: Malvern Instruments and PANalytical. Now we are one, with over 2,200 people worldwide, and part of Spectris plc, the world-leading precision measurements Group.