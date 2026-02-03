Jubilee Mission Medical College Wins National Award for Excellence in Medical Education 2026

The Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) has honored Jubilee Mission Medical College & Research Institute, Thrissur, with the Excellence in Medical Education 2026 Award. The recognition celebrates the institution’s outstanding contributions to advancing medical learning, research, and compassionate healthcare delivery across India.

Jubilee Mission Receives National Recognition for Excellence in Medical Education 2026

Thrissur, Kerala, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — Jubilee Mission Medical College & Research Institute, Thrissur, has been honoured with the National Level “Excellence in Medical Education 2026” Award by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI).
This prestigious national recognition celebrates the institution’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate, and innovative medical education in India.

The award was presented during the AHPI National Conference 2026, where Jubilee Mission Medical College was recognized for its exceptional academic standards, advanced learning ecosystem, and continuous contributions to healthcare education and research.

Speaking on the achievement, Rev. Fr. Renny Mundenkurian, Director of Jubilee Mission Medical College & Research Institute, said:

“This recognition is a proud moment for all of us at Jubilee Mission. It reflects the dedication of our faculty, the enthusiasm of our students, and our shared mission to blend academic excellence with compassionate care. We believe true medical education is not just about knowledge, it’s about service.”

The AHPI award reinforces Jubilee Mission’s role as one of the leading institutions shaping the future of medical education and healthcare delivery in India. The college continues to set benchmarks through its multidisciplinary approach, research-driven curriculum, and strong community healthcare outreach.

The institution’s ongoing initiatives in simulation-based training, medical research, and student mentorship programs have significantly enhanced the quality of medical learning, aligning with its founding motto, “Service with Love.”

About Jubilee Mission Medical College & Research Institute:
Established in Thrissur, Kerala, Jubilee Mission is one of South India’s premier healthcare and teaching institutions. With a legacy of compassionate service and innovation, it has been at the forefront of medical education, clinical excellence, and community health initiatives for decades.

For more information, visit www.jmmcri.org

