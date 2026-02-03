MooIT Solutions Expands Managed IT Support Footprint to Serve Additional New Jersey Counties

New Jersey, USA, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — MooIT Solutions, a New Jersey-based provider of managed IT services and business technology solutions, today announced the formal expansion of its service footprint to include dedicated support across Morris County, Sussex County, and Monmouth County in addition to its established operations in Wayne, Fairfield, Totowa, and Newark, New Jersey. This initiative is effective immediately and reflects sustained client demand for locally grounded managed IT support throughout the state.

Anthony Moussa, CEO of MooIT Solutions, said “Our objective is to ensure that more businesses across New Jersey have dependable access to robust IT infrastructure and security services that align with their operational priorities, expanding into Morris, Sussex, and Monmouth Counties allows us to bring proactive technology management and cyber-resilience to organizations that increasingly rely on digital systems to innovate and compete.”

The expanded service area enables businesses in northern and central New Jersey to access MooIT Solutions’ comprehensive suite of IT and cybersecurity services, including proactive managed IT, cloud solutions, network monitoring, help desk support, and IT consulting tailored to industry-specific needs. Industry data consistently shows that effective IT support and security measures are critical for business continuity, with many firms experiencing productivity impacts due to unplanned downtime or cyber threats.

To learn more about MooIT Solutions’ managed IT and business technology services, please contact their office at (888) 894-4780.

About MooIT Solutions: MooIT Solutions, headquartered at 4 Taft Road, Totowa, New Jersey 07512, is a managed IT services provider founded in 2006, delivering cybersecurity, IT support, cloud integration, consulting, and network monitoring for businesses throughout New Jersey. The company combines industry experience and tailored technology strategies to help organizations.

Company : MooIT Solutions

Contact address : 4 Taft Road, Totowa, NJ ,07512 USA

Contact No : (888) 894-4780

Contact Email : info@mooit.com

Website : https://mooit.com/