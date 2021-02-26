Posture Correctors Market Projections & Growth Status Analyzed during 2018 2028

The surge in posture ailments has aided the growth of market for posture correctors. Posture correctors industry is thriving on the sedentary work style that is leading to back problems among people. Posture correctors, which are most commonly used by athletes, have been widely accepted globally. Posture correctors have captured market regions like America, Japan, China and Canada. Posture correctors have started gaining popularity in developing nations as well.

Awareness about the Right Posture Augmenting Demand for Posture Correctors Market

People have come to realize that popping pills for various illness is not advisable and it has a detrimental effect on the immune system. With advancement in technology, it has helped to develop a positive perception towards posture correctors. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), back pain is the second biggest reason for visiting a doctor.

Demand Shift from Traditional Drugs to Posture Correctors

The demand for traditional drug treatment has been ever growing and was expected to rise to $23 million in 2018 according to a report from medical research firm WWMR published in 2015. Although the market growth has been slow in United States, it has shown promising rise in Asian countries, especially in Japan. People from Japan are known to concentrate on health and thus, invest more time and money in healthcare than most countries.

The success of posture correctors is directly related to the awareness and importance of healthcare among the people. Therefore, Asian markets for posture correctors is likely to register impressive growth as compared to American Market.

Key Driving Factors for Posture Correctors Market

Globally, majority of the working population have a desk job, which is a leading factor for back pain and the cause for the rising use of posture correctors. More and more people have complaints of regular back pain because of long working hours in the seating position. Prolonged working hours in the office is the major reason for back pain, which has ultimately given rise to the demand for posture correctors in the market.

Rapid growth in the usage of technology by youth for playing video games or surfing the internet has also give rise to early back pain among the youth. Thus, several parents are also considering the use of posture correctors for their children.

Association of Sports Celebrities and Posture Correctors

Posture correctors are used by sports personalities playing Football, Cricket, Rugby, Gymnastics and major body builders. The main reason for players to use posture correctors is to remain in prime shape and help maintain their form. Posture correctors help sports personality avoid the risk of injuries and monitor their performance in competitions.

Real Madrid C.F has partnered with Microsoft and Intel to study the movement and progress of the football players everyday by implementing technology in the posture correctors.

E-commerce – Game Changer for Posture Correctors market

Posture correctors are sold through several sales channels including direct sales, supermarkets and hypermarkets, medical stores and e-commerce. Consumers prefer procuring posture correctors through e-commerce websites as compared to traditional marketplace. Majority of e-commerce websites like Amazon, Ebay, BestBuy and AliBaba, as well as Indian players like Flipkart, have been selling posture correctors with the ever increasing demand from the market. Therefore, it is evident that e-commerce websites are crucial for promoting posture correctors.

Wide Array of Posture Correctors at Disposal

There are various posture correctors depending on the requirements of the consumers. The types of posture correctors available include posture shirts, posture bras and straps and posture braces, having the features of durable buckle, quality fabrics, breathable straps that are adjustable. Posture shirts are the most commonly used posture correctors by the consumer.

Women usually prefer posture bras for back problems, neck and bust issues. While some posture correctors can be worn for the entire day, others must be worn for only a few hours. Some of the newly developed posture correctors are IT-enabled and connected to an application to monitor real time alerts.

Variety of End Users for Posture Correctors

Posture Correctors can be used by any age group like youth, middle-age and old people. While youngsters use posture correctors to improve and maintain their posture for a longer run, old people use posture correctors to avoid back pains.

Promising Markets for Posture Correctors

More developed countries like America, Japan, China, as well as countries from Europe have shown increasing growth in the demands for posture correctors. While developing countries like India, Malaysia, Mexico, etc. are slowly gaining awareness about posture correctors. It will eventually create a potential marketplace for companies producing posture correctors. The Middle Eastern countries have recently started gaining awareness about the posture correctors.

Big Names in league of Posture Correctors

VIBO Care, Upright Go, Lucky Clover, BackJoy, BodyRite, MARAKYM, I&YBUY, eDila, Hexaforms, FUYERLI and Restore Health Solutions are few of the most famous brands in the posture correctors market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Posture Correctors market and contains thoughtful insights, facts and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Posture Correctors market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, end-user, product-type and sales channel.

