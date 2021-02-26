A New Fact.MR Study Analysis, Growth of 3D Scanner Market in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 3D scanner market size is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 5 Bn by end of forecast period while growing at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2019 and 2027. The 3D scanner market with numerous applications and technologies has gained immense traction across the globe on the back of mounting concern for quality assurance, inspection management, and engineering rescheduling. The evolution of 3D scanner products is underpinned by several economic factors including rising adoption of digitization, growing productivity across end-use industries, and increased spending of end-use industries on smart devices.

Key Takeaways of Global 3D Scanner Market:

North America and Europe cumulatively account for ~60% of overall sales in global 3D scanner market owing to high adoption rate of automation and digitization across end-use industries in these two regions

South Asia & Oceania and East Asia are anticipated to grow ~4.8x and ~4.3x respectively over the forecast period. The increasing presence of key manufacturers and end-use industries is a primary driver for growth of 3D scanner market in Asia Pacific.

Less than US$ 5,000, handheld, 3D scanning devices are projected to witness strong penetration as compared to high priced 3D scanners. Handheld 3D scanner segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% over the forecast period in terms of volume sales.

With every dollar spent on the global 3D scanner market in 2019, laser 3D scanner segment accounts for 50% of overall market size globally

Rapidly growing industries of healthcare, entertainment & media and consumer products is anticipated to create absolute dollar opportunity of ~US$ 2.0 Bn between 2019 and 2027

“3D scanner technology will gain mass adoption in coming years on the back of expansion in production facilities as well as revolution in digitized technologies. Increasing demand for computer-aided modeling and analysis software will garner increased sales of 3D scanners within the market“, Says the analyst at Fact.MR

Low-Cost 3D Scanner is the New Growth Engine for Manufacturers in Myriad End-Use Industries

The global market for 3D scanners is a fragmented market. Over the last 10 years, emergence of new developments in digitization and robotics automation have been reshaping the overall business scenario of the 3D scanner market. Superior performance and extensive competition among end use industries is creating a pocket of revenue growth for key manufacturers in global 3D scanner market. The future of the 3D scanner market is low-cost handheld devices. The adoption of handheld 3D scanners will propel demand growth during the forecast period.

Find More Valuable Insights on 3D Scanner Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D Scanner market, displaying data on historical demand (2013-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2027. The study provides readers with essential insights on the 3D Scanner market on the basis of type (optical, laser and structured light 3D scanners), configuration (handheld and stationary (cart mounted and shoulder mounted)), price range (less than US$ 5,000, US$ 5,000 – US$ 50,000, and more than US$ 50,000), end-use industry (industrial manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products, architecture & construction, entertainment & media, and others), and application (quality control & inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation, and others) across 6 key regions.

