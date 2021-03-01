Forklift Market worth 17.61 Billion USD by 2021

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Forklift Market by Application (Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight, & Logistics), Fuel (Diesel, Electric, and Gasoline & LPG/CNG), Tonnage (<5, 5-10, 11-36, and >36), Class (1, 2, 3, and 4/5), and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The global forklift market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.93%, from USD 16.00 Billion in 2016 to USD 17.61 Billion by 2021.

In terms of volume the market is expected to reach 1.5 Million units by 2021. The major factors behind the growth of the forklift market is the increase in e-commerce and warehouse segment and the technological advancements being acquired by the industries and warehouses.

The class 3 types of forklift are estimated to be the fastest growing in the global forklift market

The class 3 type of forklift mainly includes electric warehouse pedestrian trucks. The demand for these vehicles are increasing due to increasing trend of electric forklift being used by the material handling departments and warehouses, as electric forklift are environment friendly and more efficient than Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) forklift.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2439790

The wholesale and retail distribution is estimated to be the fastest growing segment

The wholesale and retail distribution segment of the global forklift market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As enhanced transportation network between different countries and continents has led to the increased stocking of goods in warehouses which are further distributed through the wholesalers and distributors. The European market of the wholesale and retail distribution segment was estimated to be the largest. The battery-operated forklift is estimated to dominate this segment as battery-operated forklifts have proven to be energy efficient, eco-friendly, and economical for distribution applications.

Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the forklift market

The European forklift market is projected to be the fastest growing market of forklift owing to the increased demand of battery operated vehicles and warehouse segment growth, it contributes a major market share of the global forklift market. The European forklift market is dominated by Germany, which is the key market for the forklifts in the region owing to the increased demand from manufacturing as well as warehouse segment in the country.

Key Market Players:

The major players such as Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), KION Group AG (Germany), Hyster-Yale Material handling Inc. (U.S.), Jungheinrich group (Germany) and Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Corporation (Japan) are the global forklift manufacturers who have been covered in this study.

Target audience

Manufacturers

Engine manufacturers

Attachment manufacturers

Battery manufacturers

Critical questions which the report answers

Which new market players are disrupting the market and what percentage of share are they catering?

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What is the upcoming market scenario for the global market?

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst