Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2028

Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market: Introduction

In an electric vehicle drive system, an electric motor for electric vehicle converts the stored electrical energy in a battery to mechanical energy. Today, electric mobility on the back of technological improvements are expanding lucrative opportunities for the companies involved in the manufacturing of electric motors for electric vehicles. Electric motors for electric vehicles should have important attributes like simple design, high specific power, low maintenance cost, and robust control. Importantly, government policies will continue to be the linchpin for electric motors for the electric vehicle market over the promising years of the forecast. The rapid domination of electric buses across the world, predominantly in China will spur the sales of electric motors for electric vehicles. Further, in the coming years, fall in the sales of conventional cars owing to long-term advantages associated with electric cars to impact the global electric motors for electric vehicles market substantially.

Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global electric motors for electric vehicles market.

Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market: Dynamics

Moreover, efforts by regional governments around the world to curb noxious emissions produced by fossil fuel-powered vehicles is driving the global electric motors for the electric vehicle market. However, with a forecast volume of electric vehicles on road by 2025, insufficient charging infrastructure for electric vehicles to impact the demand for electric motors for electric vehicles. Some of the major OEMs are investing heavily in electric vehicles which will induce ballooning in the global electric motors for electric vehicles market.

Key problems linked with electric motors for electric vehicles include the cost of the fuel cell, feasibility to produce fuel, and availability of fueling stations. Prevalence of conventional vehicles coupled with the high price of electric vehicles across Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East is foreseen to slow down the adoption of electric vehicles in the market; thereby, hampering the global electric motors for electric vehicles market.

Apart from this, most of the OEMs utilize permanent magnet motors that rely on the metal due to the fact that they are usually stronger, lighter, and more efficient than induction electric motors for electric vehicles. To remain competitive in the global electric motors for electric vehicles market, manufacturers of electric motors for electric vehicles aim to decrease electric motors cost, volume, and weight while increasing performance, efficiency, and maintaining reliability.

Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market: Segments

The global electric motors for electric vehicles market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type and region

On the basis of vehicle type, the global electric motors for electric vehicles market can be segmented as: Passenger Cars Luxury Cars Compact Cars Mid-Size SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) Buses

Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market: Regional Outlook

Policies in Europe and China will enhance the adoption of EVs and subsequently, augmenting the hefty growth in the global electric motors for electric vehicles market. Also, the electrification of the transport system in Europe and North America is set to accelerate after 2020, with electric buses leading the way. The sales of electric mirrors for electric vehicles will surge against the backdrop of tumbling battery costs and increasing scale in manufacturing. In Western Europe, the U.K. and Germany are expected to spearhead the electric motors for electric vehicles market on the back of anticipated high sales of electric buses in the region. Moreover, investments in ASEAN countries to increase the fleet of electric buses and surge in the adoption of electric cars will likely to aid the growth in the global electric motors for electric vehicles market. In the foreseeable future, promising growth is foreseen across the world, with the U.S., China, and Europe being the key regions in the electric motors for electric vehicles market.

Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global electric motors for electric vehicle market discerned across the value chain include: ABB Group Siemens AG Toshiba Corporation WEG Industries Nidec Corporation Denso Continental AG Magna International TM4 Inc. Hitachi Automotive Systems

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

