Wireless Neurostimulator Market– Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Wireless neurostimulators are medical devices designed to stimulate the nervous system through invasive or non-invasive means, such as electric, magnetic and other ways. Neurostimulation is employed in the treatment of several neurological conditions, such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, tremors, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, diabetic neuropathy and pain management.

Wireless neurostimulator Market: Segmentation

The global wireless neurostimulator market is segmented based on utility, physiological parameters, distribution channel and region.

Based on utility, the global wireless neurostimulator market is segmented into:

  • Wearable
  • Non-Wearable

Based on type, the global wireless neurostimulator market is segmented into:

  • Implantable
    • cochlear implants (CI)
    • Sacral nerve stimulation (SNS)
    • Gastric electric stimulation (GES)
    • Deep brain stimulation (DBS)
    • Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS)
    • Spinal cord stimulation (SCS)
  • External
    • Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)
    • Transcranial electrical stimulation
    • Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS)

Based on applications, the global wireless neurostimulator market is segmented into:

  • Pain Management
  • Neurological Disorders
  • Cardiac disorders
  • Gastro Intestinal Disorders
  • Psychological Disorders
  • Others

Based on mechanism, the global wireless neurostimulator market is segmented into:

  • Electric Stimulation
  • Magnetic Stimulation
  • Chemical Stimulation
  • Others

Based on distribution channel, the global wireless neurostimulator market is segmented into:

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Mail Order Pharmacies

Wireless Neurostimulator Market: Overview

The global market for wireless neurostimulators is consolidated with a handful players dominating the scene owing to the nascent stage of market and the high technological intensity of these devices. Developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India and China, represent enormous market opportunity for wireless neurostimulators.

Wireless Neurostimulator Market: Regional Outlook

The global wireless neurostimulator market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated by the U.S. accounts for the largest share in the global wireless neurostimulator market, primarily due to the concentration of key market players, high awareness and faster uptake of latest technologies.

The Europe wireless neurostimulator market is expected to be led by Germany, France and the U.K. The advanced medical devices industry of Germany is a significant driver for the European wireless neurostimulator market.

Wireless Neurostimulator Market: Key Players

Some of the major vendors operating in the global wireless neurostimulator market are Abbott, Medtronic, Neurometrix, Stimwave LLC, BlueWind Medical, Sigenics, Inc., Sigenics, Inc., Vigon, electroCore, Inc., and others.

The global wireless neurostimulator report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The wireless neurostimulator report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain 

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

