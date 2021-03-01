Acromegaly Treatment Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2018 to 2028

Acromegaly is a hormonal disorder that is caused by the presence of excessive levels of the Growth Hormone (GH) in the body. The symptoms of acromegaly are enlargement of the bones of hands, forehead, jaws, feet and nose, which results in joint pain, thicker skin, headaches and vision problems. Complications in severe acromegaly may include type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea and elevated blood pressure.

Acromegaly is generally caused when the pituitary gland produces greater levels of GI than the body normally requires, which is mostly caused by benign tumour or pituitary adenoma. The incidence of acromegaly is about 6 per 100,000 people.

Acromegaly Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global acromegaly treatment market is segmented based on treatment, distribution channel and region.

Based on treatment, the global acromegaly treatment market is segmented into:

Medication Somatostatin analogues Dopamine agonists Growth hormone receptor antagonists Others

Radiotherapy

Surgery

Based on distribution channel, the global acromegaly treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Acromegaly Treatment Market: Overview

The global acromegaly treatment market is fragmented resulting in high pressure on pricing with numerous players dotting the scene. Vendors are engaged in new product developments, especially biologics. However, improvements in distribution efficiency is the need of the hour as strategic partnerships between market players and hospitals is expected to accelerate the uptake of acromegaly treatment.

Technology gains from product development represent the largest value proposition over cost. Biologics research and the buying out of late-stage developmental drugs, which was done by Roche and Novartis, is encouraging research & development initiatives for the discovery of new drug pipelines for acromegaly treatment.

Acromegaly Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

The global acromegaly treatment market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated by the U.S. accounts for the largest share of the global acromegaly treatment market owing to high awareness and the availability of reimbursement.

Acromegaly Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the major vendors operating in the global acromegaly treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Novartis International AG, DexTech Medical AB, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and Chiasma, Inc.

The Acromegaly treatment report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

