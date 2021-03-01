Content Analytics and Search Software Market 2018 Recent Developments, Major Regions, Top Players, Opportunities in Future

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

With the increasing digitalization within enterprises, the volume of content related to enterprise operations which is generated by people using devices is growing at a significant rate. Enterprises are using content analytics and search software for the efficient handling of enterprise data. Also, by the deployment of content analytics and search software, enterprises are generating insights, which allows them to take appropriate action. Moreover, enterprises are leveraging content analytics and search software for improving search visibility, and generating customized reports, dashboards, and others. Vendors of content analytics and search software are focusing on constant advancements in the products so that they are able to sustain in the rapidly increasing competition in the market.

Content analytics and search software is a unified search platform. This software delivers search results based on content from an enterprise, and provides analytical results of applications. Content analytics with search is used for understanding the context of human language. Content analytics is performed within the textual information available in different categories of data sets, such as documents and emails, and applications such as customer relationship management (CRM) and others.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1330

Global Content Analytics and Search Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factor driving the growth of the content analytics and search software market is that, enterprises are increasingly deploying content analytics and search software for the handling of a large amount of data on a real-time basis, and improving the efficiency level. In addition to this, the content analytics and search software market is driven by the availability of unique features, such as a combination of business analytics (BA) and business intelligence (BI) practices for digital content. Enterprises trust the content analytics and search software more nowadays, as it uses natural language queries, contextual discovery trends analysis, predictive analytics, and other techniques to discover the patterns and trends in enterprise content. On the other hand, higher deployment cost and less adoption rates are the major challenges for the content analytics and search software market.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1330

Global Content Analytics and Search Software Market: Segmentation

The global content analytics and search software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise type, enterprise size, and region.

Content Analytics and Search Software Market: Segmentation Based on Enterprise Type:

On the basis of enterprise type, the content analytics and search software market is segmented into BFSI, government, retail, media and telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

Content Analytics and Search Software Market: Segmentation Based on Enterprise Size:

On the basis of enterprise size, the content analytics and search software market is segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises.

Content Analytics and Search Software Market: Segmentation Based on Deployment:

On the basis of deployment, the content analytics and search software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud deployment.

Content Analytics and Search Software Market: Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the content analytics and search software market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, and MEA.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1330

Global Content Analytics and Search Software Market: Industry Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers in the content analytics and search software market are Content Analytics, Norconex, IBM Corporation, Salsify, Google, Open Web Analytics, OpenText, Everteam, Content Insight, Tibco Software Inc., and others. Vendors are constantly focusing on delivering software with more advanced features. They are following strategies such as geographical expansion, product innovation, acquisitions, mergers, and others to increase their content analytics and search software market share on a global level. For instance, in August 2017, Accenture acquired a Virginia-based technology services firm named Search Technologies. This company specializes in the implementation, management, and designing of big data and search analytics. This acquisition is aimed at improving the capabilities of Accenture’s content analytics and search software.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates